Elon Musk resolves to ban all Apple devices across his companies if Apple integrates OpenAI in their Operating Software.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple announced in WWDC24, that the company will be integrating 'Apple Intelligence', a suite of AI-powered features, in their iOS18 across devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Showing dissatisfaction over the statement, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, declared Apple devices would be banned in his companies, if the integration happens.

AI and privacy concerns

In an X post, Musk warns, "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation." From this bold statement we conclude that employees working at companies under Musk like X, Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, and more, might no longer be able to use iOS devices while at work.

The billionaire also declared that even visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door if they come into the office. "They will be stored in a Faraday cage," added Musk.

And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

While Apple emphasizes its dedication to user privacy, ensuring many AI processes occur on-device and utilizing secure Cloud infrastructure for more complex tasks. Being the head of an AI company, Musk's concerns revolve around the potential threat that might originate from the leak of sensitive data. The deeper integration between OpenAI's technology and Apple's core systems has the capacity to breach privacy concerns.

Musk further double-downed in another post slamming Apple by stating that the company isn't smart enough to make their own AI, however, is capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect the user's security & privacy.

It's patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They're selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Backstory of WWDC24

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO announced in WWDC24, "We're thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users."

Cook further added that the company's unique approach combines generative AI with a user's personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. The AI is said to be also able to access information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them.

On one hand, Apple is thrilled to introduce the world to a new horizon of technology, whereas on the other, minds like Elon Musk are wary of the potential repercussions of the same.