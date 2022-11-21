Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Have A 'Thunderbolt' Port for High Speed Data Transfers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Apple products and company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a USB-C port that would support Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.3 for high speed data transfer.

Photo by Brandon Romanchuk on Unsplash

The new Thunderbolt 3 port will have the bandwidth of 40Gbps, which will give a performance boost and transfer data a lot faster. This port will also help the users in transferring heavy files easily. It was earlier reported that the ios company intends to install solid-state buttons in place of the clickable volume and power on buttons that were seen in previous models.

Other features of the iPhone 15 Ultra have been a hot topic on the internet. A user on twitter under the handle LeaksApplePropredicts the iPhone 15 Ultra "will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max." Currently the high-end model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,89,900 in India. According to the tweet the new model will be priced sufficiently higher than this.

The models under the iPhone 15 series are iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus. The new iPhone 15 Ultra will be replacing iPhone 14 Pro Max as it is intended to have a premium titanium body. This choice of titanium will not only give the phone a more premium feel but also make it lighter and scratch resistant than steel. The case will be 35 times more expensive than the current material used in iPhones. Lastly, this iPhone unlike the others will feature a dual front camera.