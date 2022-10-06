Apple To Move Some AirPods And Beats Manufacturing To India: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple Inc asks its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone manufacturing to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday. Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, report said citing the sources.

Pexels

According to the report, a Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry to the iPhone maker and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India. However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India.

The tech giant has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India. Earlier this year, the company started manufacturing iPhone 13 and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets and announced last week, its plans to manufacture latest iPhone 14 in India.

India and other countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying to the American brands amid Covid-related lockdowns in China and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. In a nutshell, Apple's latest move is also a part of its gradual diversification from China, said the report.

As per a Bloomberg news report of Tuesday, it is said that iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in five months since April and are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023.