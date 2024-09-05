As part of the deal, Arbour Investments' founders, Chirag Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, will join Justo Realfintech's Board of Directors.

Arbour Investments, a real estate investment firm, has announced a strategic investment of USD 7 million in Justo Realfintech, a growing player in the real estate fintech space. The deal comprises USD 5 million in equity and USD 2 million in debt, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between the two firms.

Justo Realfintech, known for catering to the mid-ticket property segment, plans to leverage the new capital to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its market presence, particularly in the mid-market developer space. This partnership enables Arbour Investments to expand its portfolio by tapping into Justo's expertise and deep market knowledge.

"Justo's expertise and market presence provide us with an unparalleled opportunity to diversify our portfolio and enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth and innovation in the sector," said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments.

As part of the deal, Arbour Investments' founders, Chirag Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, will join Justo Realfintech's Board of Directors. Their involvement is expected to bolster Justo's strategic capabilities and accelerate the company's growth.

Pushpamitra Das, Founder and Director of Justo Realfintech, said, "With Arbour's financial backing and strategic insights, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The investment will also enable Arbour to strengthen its technology capabilities, enhance its market positioning, and grow its client base in the evolving real estate sector.