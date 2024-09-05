Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Arbour Investments Injects USD 7 Mn into Justo Realfintech to Drive Growth and Innovation As part of the deal, Arbour Investments' founders, Chirag Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, will join Justo Realfintech's Board of Directors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arbour Investments Founders

Arbour Investments, a real estate investment firm, has announced a strategic investment of USD 7 million in Justo Realfintech, a growing player in the real estate fintech space. The deal comprises USD 5 million in equity and USD 2 million in debt, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between the two firms.

Justo Realfintech, known for catering to the mid-ticket property segment, plans to leverage the new capital to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its market presence, particularly in the mid-market developer space. This partnership enables Arbour Investments to expand its portfolio by tapping into Justo's expertise and deep market knowledge.

"Justo's expertise and market presence provide us with an unparalleled opportunity to diversify our portfolio and enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth and innovation in the sector," said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments.

As part of the deal, Arbour Investments' founders, Chirag Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, will join Justo Realfintech's Board of Directors. Their involvement is expected to bolster Justo's strategic capabilities and accelerate the company's growth.

Pushpamitra Das, Founder and Director of Justo Realfintech, said, "With Arbour's financial backing and strategic insights, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The investment will also enable Arbour to strengthen its technology capabilities, enhance its market positioning, and grow its client base in the evolving real estate sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchises

The Snac'King': Raj Hadvani, CEO, Gopal Snacks

Raj Hadvani's entrepreneurial spirit didn't just mean following in his father's footsteps, it meant paving new paths within the company.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Real Estate

This Trend Is Threatening the Entire Housing Market — And It's Becoming Impossible to Overlook

Super commuters are reshaping the U.S. economy by choosing lower-cost living in distant areas, which impacts both housing markets and urban rental demand.

By Sergii Starostin
Leadership

4 Ways Your Appearance Can Impact Your Success — And How to Optimize It

Your appearance is a powerful nonverbal communication that influences perceptions, relationships and professional success.

By Don Weber
News and Trends

Binny Bansal Exits Flipkart's Board

Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move. He launched OppDoor, a cross-border e-commerce startup, late last year

By Priya Kapoor