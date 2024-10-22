It is important that the transition is combined with a parallel movement in power generation, to greener and more disaggregated sources for maximum returns, say experts.

The climate change is one of the most pressing challenges facing humanity and transportation plays an important role in this crisis. With approximately 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emission in India stemming from transportation sector, transitioning to cleaner alternatives is crucial.

Electric vehicles have emerged as a prominent solution in the quest for sustainable transportation. However, while they offer significant benefits, their role in mitigating climate change is complex and multifaceted.

Electric cars produce zero tailpipe emissions, which means they do not release pollutants like carbon dioxide (CO2) or nitrogen oxides (NOx) during operation. This is particularly important in urban areas, where vehicle emissions contribute to poor air quality and public health issues.

When considering the full lifecycle emissions, including manufacturing and electricity generation, EVs still tend to have a lower carbon footprint than traditional gasoline or diesel vehicles, especially as the energy grid becomes greener with more renewable sources like solar and wind.

EVs are inherently more energy-efficient than internal combustion engine vehicles. They convert over 60 per cent of the electrical energy from the grid to power at the wheels, compared to conventional vehicles that only convert about 20 per cent of the energy stored in gasoline. This efficiency translates to less energy consumption overall and makes EVs an attractive option in the fight against climate change.

Kunal Mundra, CEO and Founder, Electrifi Mobility said that with transportation accounting for almost one sixth of CO2 emissions, moving to sustainable transportation is of course critical. It is however important that this transition is combined with a parallel movement in power generation, to greener and more disaggregated sources for maximum returns.

"As the grid becomes greener and more households get solar rooftop infrastructure, the returns of moving to EVs will multiply significantly and will also result in significant additional savings for consumers. The ultimate end state would if a customer's EV is charged by solar panels at home and office at no cost, and at night, the EV acts as a static power source for the house using V2L (Vehicle to load) - this will result in incredibly low emissions, extremely limited costs and a huge decrease in battery storage costs for the eco-system," Mundra added.

The environmental benefits of electric vehicles largely depend on how the electricity that powers them is generated. In regions where coal remains a dominant energy source, the overall emissions associated with EVs can be higher than expected.

"The full potential of EVs depends on powering them with renewable energy sources. In regions where electricity grids are still largely dependent on fossil fuels, the environmental benefits of EVs are limited," Abhinav Kalia, CEO and Co-Founder, ARC Electric said.

"There is a need to adopt a multipronged strategy for tackling climate change and cutting down on fossil fuels is an important part of the strategy," Mitull Batraa, Co-founder & CEO, Udaan E Vehicles added.

The widespread adoption of electric vehicles also requires robust charging infrastructure. Many consumers remain hesitant to transition to EVs due to concerns about range anxiety and the availability of charging stations. Investment in public and private charging networks is essential to support this transition. Additionally, the development of fast-charging technologies can further alleviate these concerns and promote greater EV adoption.

Speaking to Entrepreneur, Kunal Arya, Founder and MD, ZELIO Ebikes said that the true environmental progress will require a multi-pronged approach. "Renewable energy generation, improved battery technologies, sustainable manufacturing processes, and a global effort toward greener infrastructure are equally important," he added.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Taneja, Co Founder & CEO, GT Force said that the transition to EVs alone won't be sufficient to tackle the broader challenge of climate change.

"To make a meaningful difference, we must look beyond just electrification and focus on the entire energy ecosystem. This includes ensuring that the electricity used to charge EVs comes from renewable sources like solar and wind, rather than coal. Additionally, the production and disposal of batteries need to be addressed, as they have environmental impacts of their own," Taneja said.

"Electric vehicles are a significant start in the right direction towards reducing carbon emissions, but they can't solve climate change on their own. Electric vehicles are a step that could reduce pollution, which is backed by green and renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and tidal. Transportation is one sector that contributes to pollution, accounting for about 27–28% of global pollutants.

Meanwhile, Rohan Dewan, Co-Founder and CEO, LeafyBus said, we need an all-encompassing approach that includes alternate energy sources like hydrogen as well as environmental practices like enhancing public transportation and carpooling. Future advancements in EV technology, such as improved battery and range, will help address the issue of climate change through their contribution."

The production of electric vehicles also raises environmental questions, particularly concerning battery manufacturing. The extraction of lithium, cobalt, and nickel—key components of EV batteries—can lead to significant ecological damage and human rights issues.

Aditya Singh Ratnu, CEO of ZEVO said that electrified vehicles are an important part of the solution to climate change, but not a silver bullet.

"Electric vehicles can dramatically reduce tailpipe emissions and thus air pollution, but their overall environmental benefits depend on factors, including the source of electricity used to charge them, materials used for battery production, and the total sustainability of the supply chain," he added.

While electric cars represent a promising step towards reducing transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, they are not a panacea for the climate emergency. A holistic approach is needed—one that includes investment in renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing practices, and comprehensive infrastructure development.