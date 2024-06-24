Get All Access for $5/mo

Meta is in talks with Apple to integrate its Generative AI model into Apple's recently announced AI for upcoming iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The move came after Apple and OpenAI collaborated this earlier this month to bring ChatGPT into the upgraded version of Siri. On Sunday, the recent report published by the Wall Street Journal brought a new twist in the story. However, neither Meta nor Apple released any official comment to confirm the report.

Additionally, Apple is also considering collaboration with various AI organizations in different regions across the world such as China, where Microsoft-powered OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT is banned. Along with this, other AI startups such as Anthropic and Perplexity are also in conversation with Apple to bring its generative AI model to Apple Intelligence, WSJ reported.

Furthermore, reportedly the discussions have not been finalized yet and there is no official confirmation from any company. However, these deals would significantly help AI companies to obtain a wider distribution of their products through Apple. The size of the financial windfall is unclear as of now.

"Meta and other companies developing generative AI are hoping to take advantage of Apple's massive distribution through its iPhones—similar to what Apple offers with its App Store on the iPhone", the report mentioned.

ChatGPT usage is expected to double thanks to a partnership with Apple, but OpenAI's costs could go up by 30 to 40 per cent. Ten per cent to 20 per cent of Apple users might pay for a premium AI service like ChatGPT, which could mean big money for AI companies that team up with Apple, according to Gene Munster, an Apple analyst and managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management.

When talking to other AI companies, Apple did not ask for payment. Instead, these companies can sell premium subscriptions through Apple Intelligence, with Apple taking a cut of the revenue, similar to its app store model, according to the report.
