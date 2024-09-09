Get All Access for $5/mo

Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors Hits First Close of INR 375 Cr for Maiden Real Estate Debt Fund Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors aims to raise INR 1,000 crore, with an additional INR 1,000 crore green-shoe option, for its debut Real Estate Debt Fund launched in April 2024.

Sharad Mittal, Founder and CEO of Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors

Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, a real estate-focused alternative investment firm, announced the successful first close of its maiden Real Estate Debt Fund, securing INR 375 crores in commitments.

Launched in April 2024, the Arnya Real Estate Fund—Debt is Arnya's inaugural venture into the debt space, with the goal of raising INR 1,000 crores and an additional green shoe option of INR 1,000 crores. The fund claims to attract a diverse range of investors, including family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Founded in December 2023 by Sharad Mittal, Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors is dedicated to providing comprehensive real estate investment products, covering debt, rental, and equity options.

Sharad Mittal, Founder and CEO of Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, who has over 23 years of industry experience, commented, "The successful first close of the Arnya Real Estate Fund—Debt is a testament to the trust our investors have placed in us. We are committed to building an independent, real estate-focused investment management firm that offers a comprehensive range of products across debt, rental, and equity in the real estate sector. As our first venture into the debt space, this fund leverages our core strengths of focus, independence, and a proven track record to create value for our investors. We are deeply grateful for their confidence and continued support."

Registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with SEBI, the fund will provide early-stage growth capital to Tier 1 residential real estate developers in India's top eight cities. With its deep market knowledge and strategic partnerships, Arnya aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns while strengthening its position in the real estate investment sector.

As the firm looks toward its next milestones, it remains committed to long-term value creation for its investors through a diversified product range.
