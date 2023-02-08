Artificial Intelligence Is Going To Be a Game Changer In Audit Space, Says Government Auditor G C Murmu

Murmu reportedly highlighted that it's again crucial for SAIs to build the necessary skills to examine information system controls, given the shift to electronic processing and computerized systems in public sector entities

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

G C Murmu, comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG), on Tuesday, said that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be a game changer in the public audit space as it will help in quicker and more detailed analysis during both planning and execution stages, according to a PTI report.

While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) Leaders meeting, where eight high-level SCO delegates participated, CAG said that the potential benefits of applying AI techniques to the audit processes are substantial and have already been identified through several use cases. The meeting was conducted to deliberate on issues related to cyber security and artificial intelligence, and the role of auditors of the SCO nations.

"Our intent is to use AI not as a one-time solution for a specific audit, but to build an evolving AI model that will allow for quicker and more detailed analysis during both the planning and execution stages through risk assessment straddling multiple parameters and a far more comprehensive evaluation than afforded through sampling," he said in a statement.

Murmu reportedly highlighted that it's again crucial for SAIs to build the necessary skills to examine information system controls, given the shift to electronic processing and computerized systems in public sector entities.

"As shared by SAI India in this meeting, our cybersecurity audit teams focus on various key areas/including third-party management, governance aspects, documentation, user access controls, and legal compliance," he said as per the report
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Government Artificial Intelligence Audit space

Most Popular

See all
Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Leadership

3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression

Nothing is more important than a good first impression. The first five seconds are everything.

By Aytekin Tank

News and Trends

Seven Books To Get Your Hands On To Start Investing

'An investment in knowledge pays the best interest' once noted Benjamin Franklin, and it stands true even after two centuries. Here are seven books to help the novice in you get started on investing

By Paromita Gupta

By Ben Angel

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

Micro VCs Find Firm Footing In India's Startup Ecosystem

These investors have nestled themselves between accelerators, incubators, and the larger VC ecosystem, says BlackSoil's Ankur Bansal

By S Shanthi