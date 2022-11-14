Artinci Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Natural and sugar-free dessert brand Artinci has raised an undisclosed amount of Seed funding from The Chennai Angels, LetsVenture, and a few HNIs. The round also saw participation from marquee investors like Teamwork Arts chairman Mohit Satyanand who invested through LetsVenture syndicate; The Chennai Angels lead investor Jay Jayaraman, Dr. Lal Pathlabs (CEO) Dr. Bharath Uppiliappan, as well as Gfk global head of customer success Vishal Bali, among others. The fund will be used for enhanced branding, packaging and marketing, product development of exciting categories of great-tasting and all-natural low-carb foods, as well as for greater depth in their existing markets.

"We have worked hard to ensure that our desserts are safe for us and the diabetic elders in the family to eat. We are excited and humbled by the belief and the backing from industry stalwarts like Mohit, Jay, Bharath, Rajeev, Vishal and many others. The incredible part about this has also been how generously giving they have been, of their personal time, in sharing valuable perspectives for Artinci, which surely sets us up for the bigger success ahead," said Aarti Laxman Rastogi, co-founder, Artinci.

The D2C brand is well-positioned in the market with its presence across six cities including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad on food delivery channels like Swiggy, Zomato and is available nationally through their website as well as Amazon, Flipkart.

"The Founders of Artinci have built a passionate team in terms of not only understanding the dynamic marketplace but also in forming an interesting business model, resulting in Artinci seeing successive growth quarter over quarter. The Chennai Angels is happy to support their mission, as they embark on expanding their portfolio and commercial efforts," said Jay Jayaraman, lead investor, The Chennai Angels.

Founded by Aarti Laxman Rastogi and Sumit Rastogi in 2018, Artinci is a digital-first brand that bring joy to the lives of people who actively pursue their health goals and are looking for that little indulgence to make their health journey sweeter.