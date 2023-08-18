Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates India's First 3D Print Post Office Building According to reports, the post office was built with a robotic printer using 3D-printing technology that deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with a computerised 3D model drawing input

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the nation's first post office constructed using 3D printing technology. The inauguration of the 1,100 square feet post office was held in Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar.

According to reports, the post office was built with a robotic printer using 3D-printing technology that deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with a computerised 3D model drawing input.

"It is a new picture of India we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology. Nobody thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever imagined that India would emerge as a developer and manufacturer of telecom technology. Nobody ever thought that the country would be able to design and manufacture a world-class train," said Vaishnaw in a statement.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to laud India's first 3D printed post office, wrote, "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion."
