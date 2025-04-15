ASUS Launches New AI Laptop Series; Targets India's Growing SME Sector With robust design, AI integration, and business-grade performance, ASUS is placing a bold bet that SME users are ready for more

By Aditya Pran Mahanta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ASUS P series launch

ASUS unveiled its latest AI-powered ExpertBook P series laptops, on Tuesday, signaling a decisive move to reshape the way India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) use technology. Rex Lee, head of ASUS APAC commercial PC business, emphasized that ASUS's philosophy begins with understanding the user. "At ASUS, everything we do starts with one thing. The customer," he said. "We take time to understand our customers' needs—not just what they say, but what they might not even realize they need." This customer-first approach is now extending to a segment often overlooked by enterprise tech; the independent professionals and micro-businesses who rely on consumer-grade laptops out of habit, not choice.

According to Lee, ASUS's research showed a disconnect in the SME market. Larger enterprises are quick to adopt new technology, but independent lawyers, accountants, real estate agents, and solo entrepreneurs often remain unaware of business-grade alternatives. "Their laptop is their office, their lifeline," Lee noted. "They need durability, long battery life, strong security, reliable service, just like any large enterprise user."

The ExpertBook P series; P5, P3, and P1, is designed to deliver enterprise-grade reliability and AI performance tailored to the demands of SME businesses and professionals. Lee described the launch as a "game-changer" that aims to give smaller businesses a worry-free business experience. "They don't need to worry about productivity, security, or service. They just need to focus on their work," he said.

Each tier in the P series targets different levels of business needs, from mainstream to premium to AI-optimized performance. The launch is not just about hardware; ASUS is also bundling software, services, and post-sale support into the offering to give customers a comprehensive solution. "We are making it simple, smart, and truly customer friendly," Lee added, announcing a strategic collaboration with Flipkart to leverage the platform's e-commerce reach and fintech tools to distribute these machines widely. "It's time to change the game," he concluded.

Representing Intel, Rahul Malhotra, director & head, systems & components partners, India tech ecosystem, Intel, echoed the importance of the segment ASUS is targeting. "ASUS has actually once again gone ahead and identified a new segment which is SME… it's rare to see an OEM tailor a line-up so specifically," he said, congratulating ASUS for stepping into this niche.

Malhotra highlighted the role of Intel's new Core Ultra processors powering the ExpertBook series, describing them as the fastest, most efficient chips the company has built to date. "It is 80 per cent plus performance over the previous gen. It's got Intel's fastest GPU, unmatched AI performance, and incredible battery life," he said. These enhancements are especially critical for SME users who generate and process substantial volumes of data and need their systems to keep up.

He also underlined Intel's focus on sustainability and software compatibility. With over 99 per cent app compatibility and support for various operating systems, Malhotra said the laptops offer "the best possible experience without any glitches."

"AI runs best on Intel," he concluded, positioning Intel's silicon, software, and ecosystem support as the backbone of the AI revolution in personal computing.
