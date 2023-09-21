The funds raised will be used to expand the platform's product offerings for travellers, attract customers, and further strengthen the team through talent acquisition

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Atlys has raised $12 million in a Series A round led by Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India). The round also saw participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Musical Duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons, Pinterest Founders and other investors. The funds raised will be used to expand the platform's product offerings for travellers, attract customers, and further strengthen the team through talent acquisition. Atlys had previously raised a $5 million Seed round in 2021.

"Our USP is to transform a process riddled with anxiety into one with certainty. By leveraging over a million data points, we're able to predict when you're going to get a visa, reduce visa rejection rates, and we have built the tech to make that happen. "We believe every Indian should have the opportunity to travel anywhere without the burden of complex visa processes. Atlys can help Indians get visas on time to over 100 countries and has reduced the time for applying for a visa to under three minutes," said Mohak Nahta, founder, Atlys.

Atlys aims to eliminate uncertainty, lengthy documentation and high visa fees by providing a simplified solution for visa applications. The traveller-centric platform said it provides a visa guarantee within a promised window through its app and website. As per an official release, 99.2% visas come on time so far and the platform has also partnered with governments to facilitate visas and help them reduce overstays.

"Atlys' commitment to removing visa-related barriers aligns with the growing aspirations of Indians to explore the world. We're excited to join Atlys on its mission to transform the visa application process and solve larger travel-related pain points in India. Our partnership with Mohak represents a significant step towards Atlys' efforts to streamline global mobility. Their strategy to offer a new age visa service that's economical, risk-free and data-driven will encourage quicker adoption of newer, more efficient procedures," said Mayank Khanduja, Partner, Elevation Capital.

In addition to visas, Atlys' goal is to solve numerous other pain points that people face with international travel. This includes areas like credit for travel, remittance and travel insurance, the company added in the release.

"Visa is a critical pain point for travellers and Atlys is building a next-gen platform to transform visa applications for travellers globally and reimagine international travel. We're very excited to join Mohak and team on their mission to enable travellers across the globe to travel with more freedom," stated Shraeyansh Thakur, Principal, Peak XV.