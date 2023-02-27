Attention, Incubator Managers! Startup India Unveils Training Program

The last day to apply for the National Incubator Capacity Development Program is April 23, 2023

Startup India, a government initiative to promote entrepreneurship in the country, has launched the National Incubator Capacity Development Program to help incubators grow and become sustainable by providing their managers with hands-on training and mentorship.

A startup incubator is an institution designed to help young startups succeed by providing workspace, seed funding, mentoring and training. Some of the popular startup incubators in India include Venture Catalysts, iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad, CIIE- IIM Ahmedabad Incubator and AdvantEdge Founders, among others.

Over a period of 12 to 16 weeks, the newly-unveiled Program will span self-learning modules, group sessions and in-person sessions. It will offer incubator managers long-term handholding and mentorship so that their organisations can grow across metros as well as emerging cities. Moreover, entrepreneurs will be provided good infrastructure for their growth.

As per the eligibility criteria for applying to the Program, the concerned Indian incubators should have at least five employees and five startups incubated in the current or last financial year. Maximum two participants across senior (such as director, CEO, head, etc.) and middle management (such as incubation or portfolio manager) of the incubators can apply to the Program, which will give preference to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

From the complete pool of applications received, top 30 incubators will be selected after internal evaluation, following which an external jury will narrow down the group to 20 incubators selected for the first cohort of the newly-launched Program.

The last day to apply for the program is April 23, 2023.