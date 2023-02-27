Attention, Incubator Managers! Startup India Unveils Training Program

The last day to apply for the National Incubator Capacity Development Program is April 23, 2023

By Soumya Duggal

freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startup India, a government initiative to promote entrepreneurship in the country, has launched the National Incubator Capacity Development Program to help incubators grow and become sustainable by providing their managers with hands-on training and mentorship.

A startup incubator is an institution designed to help young startups succeed by providing workspace, seed funding, mentoring and training. Some of the popular startup incubators in India include Venture Catalysts, iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad, CIIE- IIM Ahmedabad Incubator and AdvantEdge Founders, among others.

Over a period of 12 to 16 weeks, the newly-unveiled Program will span self-learning modules, group sessions and in-person sessions. It will offer incubator managers long-term handholding and mentorship so that their organisations can grow across metros as well as emerging cities. Moreover, entrepreneurs will be provided good infrastructure for their growth.

As per the eligibility criteria for applying to the Program, the concerned Indian incubators should have at least five employees and five startups incubated in the current or last financial year. Maximum two participants across senior (such as director, CEO, head, etc.) and middle management (such as incubation or portfolio manager) of the incubators can apply to the Program, which will give preference to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

From the complete pool of applications received, top 30 incubators will be selected after internal evaluation, following which an external jury will narrow down the group to 20 incubators selected for the first cohort of the newly-launched Program.

The last day to apply for the program is April 23, 2023.

Related Topics

News and Trends new and trends

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Social Media

4 Ways to Grow Your LinkedIn Following in 2023

LinkedIn experts offer their advice on strategies that will get you followers.

By Anna David

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey

Marketing

The Unexpected Rise of Micro-Influencers and Their Impact on Marketing

Here's how micro-influencers were able to make a place of their own in the digital space

By Abeer Raza