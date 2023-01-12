Auto Expo 2023 Day 2: Here's What's On 'Display'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the launch and showcasing of several electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, EV batteries and so on, Day 2 of Auto Expo 2023 further affirmed the tone of sustainability set by India's flagship motor show on its opening day at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The biennial event, which is back in India after a hiatus of three years that was imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held at two different venues: Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo Motor Show, Greater Noida.

The second day of Auto Expo 2023 was dominated by automotive solutions aimed at rendering mobility green, safe and sustainable. MG Motors, for instance, displayed its newly developed third-generation fuel-cell system, PROME P390, which can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy trucks, and other vehicle platforms. With a system power of 92 kW, the technology ensures safety, comfort, fuel economy, and a good service life. According to MG, its EUNIQ 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle, which uses PROME P390, not only has zero carbon emissions as it only emits water but also performs like an air purifier does, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving.

"MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world's leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology—PROME P390 to India," said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

Another large original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Maruti Suzuki, showcased its highly-anticipated off-roader Jimny as well as the upcoming Fronx SUV. The booking amount for the five-door Jimny, which was unveiled in Kinetic Yellow colour, is INR 11,000. With a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, it produces 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. Available in seven other colour options—Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Granite Grey, NEXA Blue, Bluish Black, and Pearl Arctic White—the SUV has a ground clearance of 210mm and gets four-wheel drive (4WD) with a low-ratio gearbox.

Apart from this, several startups put on display their cutting-edge innovations for ushering in green mobility in India: SUN Mobility launched the SwapX, a compact station for swapping its next-gen battery pack S2.1; WardWizard unveiled MIHOS, the concept of its city e-motorcycle Rockefeller; MTA EV debuted its electric three wheelers Shera R8 and Shera Comfy; Motovolt unveiled smart multi-purpose e-scooter URBN; Godawari Electric Motors launched e-auto Eblu Rozee and e-bicycle Eblu Spin; Ultraviolette unveiled factory racing program F99.

Day 1 of the Auto Expo Motor Show 2023 witnessed the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki's electric SUV concept eVX, MG Motors' facelifted Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, Greaves Cotton's Ampere Primus, JBM Auto's electric luxury coach bus Galaxy, Switch Mobility's all-new IeV series, KIA's EV9 concept SUV, BYD's Seal electric sedan, and Tata Motors' Harrier EV, among others.

Notably, Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 EV created quite a buzz as it was unveiled by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean company for over 25 years and is currently its brand ambassador in India.