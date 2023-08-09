Ayurvedic Wellness Startup Dr Mantra Raises Nearly $200,000 In Funding The brand intends to utilize the funds for business growth and aims to double its operations

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

An ayurvedic wellness startup Dr Mantra has secured around $200,000 in a bridge round funding led by 100X and backed by prominent angel investors Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, founders of a FemTech Brand, Sirona. The brand intends to utilize the funds for business growth, aiming to double its operations before pursuing a series A funding round.

"I am absolutely delighted to have Deep and Mohit on board with us. At Dr Mantra, we take pride in being part of a purpose-driven brand that not only speaks its values but also lives them every day. Thanks to our dedicated team without whom this wouldn't have been possible," said round, Takki Zain, co-founder, Dr Mantra.

Incepted in 2021 by Takki Zain and Shivansh Jain, Dr Mantra was established to tackle various health concerns, with particular expertise in addressing kidney Stones. The platform is on a mission to transform the perception of treating lifestyle diseases effectively, free from side effects.

"The unwavering determination of the founders to build a profitable venture truly impressed us. Such companies, where founders are focused on growing the company on customer love and trust, have the potential for immense success. Any team working with the right values is destined for greatness," said Deep Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, Sirona.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Create a Growth Plan for Your Business in 6 Simple Steps

The new book, "Grow Your Business," offers an easy-to-follow guide to expanding your business and making more money this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

5 Innovative Ways for Entrepreneurs to Raise Capital in Today's Market

Entrepreneurs are facing a rapidly evolving market that requires them to adapt quickly. Discover how these trailblazers are raising funds and learn how you can do the same.

By Ken Wisnefski
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

Mobile Business Ideas to Make Money on Wheels

Discover mobile business ideas for the modern age and learn how to leverage flexibility and innovation for on-the-go profits.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

Michael Jordan Is a Case Study in Building a Powerhouse Personal Brand

The NBA legend and prolific businessman can offer a roadmap for growing your brand, too.

By Jeremy Knauff
Business News

'She Has No Shame': TikToker Warns Small Business Owners of Scam That Viewers Say Happens 'All the Time'

A clothing designer is warning others about what happened to her with one sneaky customer.

By Emily Rella