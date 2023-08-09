The brand intends to utilize the funds for business growth and aims to double its operations

An ayurvedic wellness startup Dr Mantra has secured around $200,000 in a bridge round funding led by 100X and backed by prominent angel investors Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, founders of a FemTech Brand, Sirona. The brand intends to utilize the funds for business growth, aiming to double its operations before pursuing a series A funding round.

"I am absolutely delighted to have Deep and Mohit on board with us. At Dr Mantra, we take pride in being part of a purpose-driven brand that not only speaks its values but also lives them every day. Thanks to our dedicated team without whom this wouldn't have been possible," said round, Takki Zain, co-founder, Dr Mantra.

Incepted in 2021 by Takki Zain and Shivansh Jain, Dr Mantra was established to tackle various health concerns, with particular expertise in addressing kidney Stones. The platform is on a mission to transform the perception of treating lifestyle diseases effectively, free from side effects.

"The unwavering determination of the founders to build a profitable venture truly impressed us. Such companies, where founders are focused on growing the company on customer love and trust, have the potential for immense success. Any team working with the right values is destined for greatness," said Deep Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, Sirona.