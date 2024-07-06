Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Bajaj Auto Launches World's First CNG-powered Bike Bajaj Auto has introduced the Bajaj Freedom 125, the world's first CNG-powered motorbike, priced at INR 95,000 (ex-showroom, India)

Launch of Freedom 125

In one of its many firsts, Bajaj Auto launched the world's first CNG motorcycle-Freedom 125 at a starting price of INR 95,000 (ex-showroom, India). It will be available in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the first phase followed by other cities.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd. in a statement said, "The Bajaj Freedom 125 showcases Bajaj Auto Ltd. R&D and manufacturing prowess. Through innovation Bajaj Auto Ltd. has addressed the twin challenge of reducing rising fuel costs and reducing the environmental footprint from travel."

The product offers about 50 per cent cost savings by significantly reducing fuel expenses, as compared to similar petrol motorcycles. The CNG tank provides a range of over 200 km on just 2 k.g. of CNG fuel. Additionally, it has a 2-liter petrol tank which performs as a range extender, offering over 130 km of range in case the CNG tank empties, ensuring an uninterrupted journey, "This groundbreaking innovation will revolutionize the two-wheeler industry by providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles,"the statement added.

The CNG-powered bike was unveiled by Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, in Pune. The motorcycle can be booked at authorized Bajaj showrooms as well on its official website.
