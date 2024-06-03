You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Battery Smart, India's largest and fastest growing battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers has announced its partnership with Zepto, India's fastest-growing e-grocery and quick commerce service.

This strategic collaboration will provide Zepto's EV delivery partners access to Battery Smart's nationwide network of over 1000 battery swapping stations, enabling two-minute battery swaps across over 30 cities. It will also empower Zepto to deploy 10,000 new electric vehicles to its fleet in FY 2024-25.

Currently, EVs hold a notable 20 per cent share in India's last-mile delivery market, a trend that aligns with the Government's target of achieving 30 per cent electrification of the country's vehicle fleet by 2030.

Commenting on the association, Yogiraj Gogia, Senior Director of Partnerships and Fleet Business, Battery Smart, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Zepto to enable greener last-mile deliveries and empower more delivery partners to join the EV revolution. Zepto's growth over the past year has been remarkable, and now, with access to our growing network of swap stations, we look forward to seeing it scale even further by deploying more EVs to its fleet."

Through this partnership, Battery Smart and Zepto will facilitate a seamless transition to electric vehicles for both existing and new delivery partners. Partners can take advantage of the reduced capital expenditure involved in purchasing an EV without a battery and instead utilise Battery Smart's Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, which will significantly enhance affordability and accessibility to electric mobility.

"At Zepto, we are committed to electrifying our vehicle fleet for more efficient and sustainable last-mile deliveries. Our association with Battery Smart gives us access to the country's largest network of battery swapping stations, ensuring our delivery partners are always in proximity to a swap station, with zero wait time. This will also empower partners to save time, complete more deliveries, and ultimately increase their earnings," said Vikas Sharma, COO, Zepto.

With a nationwide footprint, Battery Smart has strategically set up stations in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities across Haryana, NCR, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and most recently, Maharashtra. By leveraging Battery Smart's battery swapping solution, Zepto's delivery partners will enjoy zero charging downtimes, resulting in no delayed deliveries or revenue loss.