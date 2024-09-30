Conscious Chemist aims to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product development, digital presence, and customer experience while expanding into new markets with strategic plans for scaling operations and distribution.

Beauty and personal care brand Conscious Chemist has secured INR 12 crore in funding from Atomic Capital.

This funding will help the Gurugram-based company accelerate product development, expand its digital footprint, and bring more effective, affordable skincare solutions to Indian consumers. With this investment, Conscious Chemist aims to enhance operations, strengthen its supply chain, and ramp up marketing and distribution efforts across key markets.

A key focus for the brand is to launch new products while elevating customer experiences through data-driven insights. The brand plans to leverage this data to penetrate deeper into the beauty and wellness markets, where it is already making a significant impact.

CEO Robin Gupta said, "We are glad to have Apoorv join our board in this new partnership with Atomic Capital. This is an exciting time for Conscious Chemist as we focus on scaling rapidly and bringing more innovative, science-backed skincare solutions to Indian consumers. Our vision is to transform beauty with products that deliver real results and transformative experiences."

As part of the deal, Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner of Atomic Capital, has joined the board of directors. Apoorv brings a wealth of experience from his previous role at Guild Capital and his work with high-growth consumer brands like Fitelo, Easebuzz, and Plix. His strategic leadership is expected to provide significant support in scaling Conscious Chemist's operations and helping the company reach its ambitious goal of achieving an INR 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR).

"We believe Conscious Chemist has tremendous potential in the BPC space. Their science-backed approach resonates with today's consumers, and the brand's growth trajectory is incredibly promising. I'm looking forward to supporting the team as they work toward their 100 crore ARR goal," said Apoorv Gautam.

Founded in 2019 by Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur, Conscious Chemist claims to have quickly gained popularity, serving over 10 lakh customers through platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website.

Known for its innovative formulations that use clinically proven ingredients like salicylic acid, kojic acid, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, the brand is carving out a strong position in India's flourishing beauty market.