Aakash Anand, a serial entrepreneur and investor (founder of Bellavita, which Ananta Capital purchased), has announced the launch of a venture studio, Wolfpack Labs, and has set aside INR 50 crore of his own money to support idea-stage and early-stage firms.

According to the official release, Wolfpack Labs will focus on early-stage (seed/pre-seed) startups that are currently in their 0-1 phase, with 4-5 companies in each cohort. The average cheque size for the seed/pre-seed investment is going to be INR 25 lakhs to INR 1 crore.

The fund is sector-agnostic and will not only provide financial backing but also offer invaluable mentorship, guidance on go-to-market strategies, and access to various opportunities.

Aakash Anand, Founder, Wolfpack Labs and BellaVita, said, "The idea behind Wolfpack Labs is rooted in my journey as a young entrepreneur and my vision of a supportive culture. India's young entrepreneurs are brimming with ideas and the right intent, but they often lack the support system and guidance to navigate the initial challenges."

"We chose the name Wolfpack to signify the strength and unity of a pack led by the alpha, the founder in this case. Our ethos is derived from the key characteristic traits of a wolfpack, like patience, curiosity, teamwork, planning, and perseverance, which we believe are the key leadership traits that differentiate successful founders," he added.

In addition to his role at BellaVita, Aakash is actively involved in other ventures and serves as a partner at Ananta Capital, focusing on strategic investments and partnerships in the D2C and digital sectors.

Under the IDAM House of Brands, he also developed a portfolio of BPC, pet care, and food and beverage D2C brands.

Anand claims to have a track record of building an INR 1000 crore ARR+ business empire through brands like BellaVita, Bevzilla, Better Alt, Guardian, and GNC under his leadership.

"Our aim is to become the biggest seeder for GTM-ready startups for global VCS, angels, and investors. It is our mission to create giant companies and successful businesses by focusing on these key values and to empower these early-stage founders with the capital, guidance, and network needed to rapidly scale their ventures," said Anand.