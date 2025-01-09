Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, and Coimbatore are among the top ten cities in the 2024 study.

Bengaluru has overtaken Chennai to emerge as India's top city for women, according to the third edition of the 'Top Cities of Women in India' (TWCI) report released by Avtar Group, a workplace culture consulting firm. After ranking second last year, Bengaluru has claimed the top spot in 2024, reaffirming its position as a hub of opportunities for women.

The TWCI report evaluates cities on a 'City Inclusion Score' derived from social inclusion, industrial inclusion, and citizen experience. This year's rankings highlight the evolving landscape for women's empowerment across India's urban centers, with cities like Chennai, Mumbai, and Gurugram showing significant progress.

The top 10 cities in the 2024 report include: Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, and Coimbatore.

Bengaluru's Winning Edge

Bengaluru's rise to the top is credited to its high industrial inclusion score, reflecting the city's robust employment opportunities and a thriving startup ecosystem. Despite ranking third in social inclusion, Bengaluru's diverse industries and focus on skilling initiatives have made it a leading destination for women professionals.

However, safety remains an area for improvement, with Bengaluru receiving a relatively low rating of 6.17 for safety compared to Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, which lead in this category.

Regional Trends

The report underscores the dominance of the Southern region, with cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad consistently ranking high. Tamil Nadu is a standout state, with eight cities, including Salem, Erode, and Tirupur, making it to the top 25.

Kerala recorded the highest average City Inclusion Score (20.89), followed by Telangana (20.57), Maharashtra (19.93), Tamil Nadu (19.38), and Karnataka (17.50).

The Northern region showed mixed results. While cities like Delhi and Gurugram excelled in industrial inclusion, their social inclusion scores lagged. Gurugram, however, made a remarkable leap from 20th position last year to ninth in 2024, fueled by rapid industrialisation and emerging as an employment hub.

Key Findings

1. Skilling and Employment

Gurugram was rated highest for skilling and employment opportunities.

Among larger cities, Bengaluru and Mumbai led in this category, while Chennai and Hyderabad slightly trailed.

2. Infrastructure

Hyderabad topped infrastructure scores, boasting well-connected public transport and travel amenities.

Smaller cities like Coimbatore and Kochi also performed well.

3. Governance Efficiency

Thiruvananthapuram and Pune scored highest in governance efficiency, demonstrating robust civic systems.

4. Quality of Life

Coimbatore, Pune, and Chennai ranked highest for quality of life, while Gurugram scored lower due to environmental concerns.

5. Safety

Safety rankings were led by Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, reflecting their focus on women's security.

The TWCI index is not just a ranking—it is a framework for fostering gender-inclusive development. Compiled using data from sources like the CMIE, World Bank, and Periodic Labour Force Survey, the study involved extensive primary research, including surveys and focus group discussions with 1,672 women from 60 cities.

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group, highlighted, "To realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, cities must provide competitive avenues for women's success. Gender inclusion means safe streets, accessible healthcare, and thriving opportunities for women to lead in every sphere."

The TWCI report serves as a roadmap for policymakers, organisations, and individuals to create cities where women can thrive. Bengaluru's ascent to the top symbolises the transformative potential of inclusive policies and innovation. As cities across India embrace this blueprint, the path to a truly gender-equal society becomes clearer.