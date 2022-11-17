Bengaluru To Get A New Startup Park In 6 Months: Karnataka CM Bommai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new startup park will soon be set up in Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International Airport to help promote various spheres of the startup ecosystem, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced.

L-R Karnataka CM Bansavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 on Wednesday, Bommai also revealed plans to build six new high-tech cities in Dharwad, Mysuru, central Karnataka, Mangaluru and Bengaluru within the next six months to promote scientific and technological innovation in the state.

The multi-modal startup park, in particular, will be a knowledge hub to allow entrepreneurs to reflect and develop startup ideas for the overall development of the state and nation, he said. The state-of-the-art park is targeted at boosting specialisations in emerging technology, including agri-tech, climate tech and deep tech.

Addressing a diverse audience at the Bengaluru summit, CM Bommai further noted, "Now it is time for people with knowledge. Every day, around 5,000 engineers visit Bengaluru as there are 400 research and development labs in the state capital. The government has been extending all the help to make 'Beyond Bengaluru' a reality. The IT industry is promoted in Mysuru, Mengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad. The next decade will witness more urbanisation and 40 per cent of the country will be urbanised. So, IT/BT companies will develop technology for the simple living in urban areas. All is possible in Bengaluru."

The summit will reportedly witness at least nine memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and the launch of over 20 products, marking the silver jubilee of the Tech Summit in Bengaluru.