Flins has entered the roster as the newest Electro polearm DPS, and his arrival brings more than just another option for players. His kit introduces Lunar-Charged, a reaction mechanic that reshapes how he should be built. Treating him like any other DPS does not capture his potential. Success depends on specific choices: weapon selection, artifact tuning, realistic stat goals, targeted constellations, and carefully chosen teammates. This article outlines how to turn Flins into a dependable carry for tougher content, with clear recommendations at each step. Detailed breakdowns of numbers and scaling are available in external analyses of Flins's build.

Weapons: Start With the Right Foundation

Flins's performance is tied closely to weapon choice. His signature polearm, Bloodsoaked Ruins, is his strongest option, directly enhancing Lunar-Charged damage while also providing energy refund. This combination keeps his rotations consistent and reduces downtime on his burst.

Alternatives exist for cases where the signature weapon is unavailable. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Staff of the Scarlet Sands both offer strong crit stats that stabilize his output. On the four-star side, Deathmatch remains one of the most efficient options, while Ballad of the Fjords fits well in reaction-heavy team compositions. Each weapon shifts not only his raw damage but also the smoothness of his gameplay. Testing available options is the most effective way to find the right fit.

Artifacts and Stats: Where the Real Tuning Happens

Artifacts determine whether Flins's potential is fully realized. His best set is Night of the Sky's Unveiling, which directly boosts Lunar-Charged damage and reduces the burden of farming high crit rate. If that set is unavailable, Gilded Dreams provides a strong alternative by offering a mix of Elemental Mastery and ATK.

Main stats are straightforward: ATK% on sands and goblet, with crit rate or crit damage on the circlet. Teams focused on reactions can flex Elemental Mastery on sands, though balance is key. For substats, priority should go to crit rate and crit damage, followed by ATK and EM. Energy recharge should remain in the range of 120–140 percent, enough to keep his burst ready without over-investing. The contrast between a crit-heavy build and an EM-leaning setup shows how different approaches can deliver stronger results depending on team context.

Stat Goals and Constellations: Setting Real Targets

Clear targets matter when building Flins. He performs well once his ATK reaches around 2,000, with 60–70 percent crit rate, 150–180 percent crit damage, and at least 100 Elemental Mastery for reaction-focused teams. These are not hard caps but practical goals that ensure consistent output.

Constellations expand his ceiling further. C1 improves energy management and reduces skill cooldowns, providing smoother uptime. C2 and C4 add meaningful scaling and Elemental Mastery conversion. C6 is the turning point, transforming Lunar-Charged into a meta-defining mechanic, though it requires heavy investment. For most players, C1 and C4 provide the best return, striking a balance between power and practicality.

Team Comps: Building Around His Strengths

Flins relies heavily on Hydro partners to trigger his reactions and buffers to amplify his damage. At the high end, a lineup of Flins, Yelan, Furina, and Kazuha provides consistent Hydro application, buffs, and crowd control. This combination creates a rotation that feels fluid while delivering high sustained damage.

For players working with more limited rosters, accessible options still exist. Xingqiu or Barbara can provide Hydro support, Fischl strengthens Electro uptime, and Sucrose offers both crowd control and Elemental Mastery buffs. Regardless of the lineup, the principle remains the same: supports set the stage, Flins enters his Manifest Flame form, and his skill and burst are used during buff windows. Different rotations reveal which teammates create the smoothest and most effective setups.

Flins is not designed to be built casually. His kit demands deliberate choices in weapons, artifacts, stats, and teammates. Players who meet those demands are rewarded with a reliable Electro DPS capable of carrying high-level encounters. Those who overlook these details risk underwhelming performance. The most effective approach is to experiment, refine, and adjust until Lunar-Charged reactions deliver consistently strong output.