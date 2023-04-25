Beware Of Your Investment Schemes, NSE Warns Investors

According to NSE, the participation in prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Monday, has asked the asked investors not to put their money in guaranteed returns investment schemes offered by three individuals, according to a PTI report. The advisory came after the exchange found that the three individuals -- Veena (associated with Algo Master), Ankita Mishra and Vishal -- were reportedly offering such schemes.

According to a statement, the bourse found that these persons are not registered either as members or authorised persons with any registered member of the NSE.

Cautioning investors, NSE asked investors "Not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law. Also, participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange."

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to investors, the report stated.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Investors News and Trends Investments National Stock Exchange

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

World cricket champion Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: A look at his entrepreneurial side

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings as an entrepreneur

By Entrepreneurial staff

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

News and Trends

Why Are FMCG Giants Adding D2C To Its Cart?

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the total addressable D2C market in India is forecast to hit $100 billion by 2025. The opportunity is so lucrative that traditional FMCG companies such as Dabur, ITC, Marico, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Parle Agro are trying their luck in the space either by acquisitions or starting their own digital first brands

By Shrabona Ghosh

Growing a Business

How The AI Revolution Is Liberating Workers from the Office

With the advent of generative AI like ChatGPT, we are on the cusp of realizing the full potential of remote and hybrid work by reducing - while not eliminating - the benefits of office visits.

By Gleb Tsipursky