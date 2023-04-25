Beware Of Your Investment Schemes, NSE Warns Investors

According to NSE, the participation in prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Monday, has asked the asked investors not to put their money in guaranteed returns investment schemes offered by three individuals, according to a PTI report. The advisory came after the exchange found that the three individuals -- Veena (associated with Algo Master), Ankita Mishra and Vishal -- were reportedly offering such schemes.

According to a statement, the bourse found that these persons are not registered either as members or authorised persons with any registered member of the NSE.

Cautioning investors, NSE asked investors "Not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law. Also, participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange."

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to investors, the report stated.