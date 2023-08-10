BGMI-Maker KRAFTON Targets $150 Million Investment In India With this investment, Krafton aims to nurture local talents, foster innovation, and propel India into the forefront of the global gaming industry

By Teena Jose

Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming company and BGMI maker, has announced its commitment to invest $150 million in India over the next two to three years. With this investment, Krafton aims to nurture local talents, foster innovation, and propel India into the forefront of the global gaming industry.

"We are excited to foster the growth of startup ecosystem in India and are dedicated to having a transformative impact not only in the gaming and tech industry but also in the wider content landscape. We firmly believe in India's potential as a key player in the global gaming and technology industry, and our commitment to invest an additional $150 million over the next two to three years reflects our dedication to fuelling this growth. We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India.

Beyond game development studios, the company's investments span diverse and complementary sectors, including, e-sports, multimedia entertainment, content creation and audio platforms. The company also claimed that, since its first investment in March 2021, Krafton has infused approximately $140 million into 11 startups.

"Our strategic investments are carefully chosen to align with our expertise and experience, empowering innovative ideas and startups to thrive. Since 2021, we have invested over $140 million in various startups and are thrilled by progress our portfolio companies have made. Our investment momentum will continue as we seek to establish a dynamic and evolving portfolio across various segments in India," said Nihansh Bhat - Corporate Development and Venture Investing Lead - India and MENA, KRAFTON, Inc.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

