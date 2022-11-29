Bharti Airtel Is Banking On PSUs And Government Departments With Its Newly Launched Sovereign Cloud Offering: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To strengthen its cloud business, India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is banking on public sector banks and government departments with its newly launched sovereign cloud offering, as per a report by FE. According to the company's statement, the solutions will help public sector companies, especially banks and other government organisations, to fast-track their digital transformation journey and manage their critical data securely over a private cloud.

As per the report, through sovereign cloud, the companies can manage critical data in compliance with government laws that require them to store data within the local geography.

"Airtel Sovereign Cloud, which runs on the company's own data centres, is designed as per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology requirements and follows all regulations and compliances as mandated by the government of India," Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, chief executive officer of Airtel Enterprise Business, Bharti Airtel, told FE.

The statement added that, "The offerings are positioned for those customers who need a private cloud localised environment powered by a local player, where they could put their critical applications without worrying about data localisation requirements and security."

Currently, various companies use public cloud solutions to manage their non-critical data applications. However, with increase in data workloads owing to 5G and security requirements there will be an increased demand for sovereign cloud solutions. "The first step in this sovereign cloud solutions direction for Airtel, is the banking cloud, which has already started receiving good interest from companies. Sovereign cloud solutions will service BFSI, government, smart city, defence and national security and PSUs," said Lakshminarayanan, as per the report.