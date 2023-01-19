Bharti Airtel To Invest INR 2000 Crore For Hyperscale Data Centre

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bharti Airtel Group on Wednesday announced that it will be investing INR 2,000 crore for setting up a large hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad. The announcement was made at the Telangana Lounge at Davos, Switzerland in the presence of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, principal secretary for industries Jayesh Ranjan, and the Group's founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, according to a PTI report.

Airtel Twitter handle

"I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centers invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up," said K T Rama Rao in a statement.

The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, Nxtra Data Centers, will invest the amount as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers. The facility will be a hyperscale data centre with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security and is estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years, the report stated.

"This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Center projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. The company will work closely with Telangana to increase its footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Airtel Group, in the statement as reported.

Bharti Airtel is also making great strides in the 5G sector. Earlier this week, the telecom had expanded its 5G services to Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi. Customers with 5G-enabled devices can reportedly enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.