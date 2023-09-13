Our mission was to build a terminal that would create a unique destination experience for passengers, says Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The opening of the bamboo-clad "Terminal in a Garden" stands as a testament to Bengaluru Airport's dedication to biodiversity conservation. Spanning over 1,000 square meters, the forested area in BLR Airport's newly opened Terminal 2 comprises a diverse range of plant species, creating a serene and calming atmosphere amidst the bustling airport environment. "Our mission was to build a terminal that would create a unique destination experience for passengers," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

With the aim of building an airport that not only instills pride but also offers hope for future generations, BLR Airport through a harmonious blend of innovative technologies, captivating designs and personalized services ensures a memorable airport experience for all. The airport has gradually redefined traditional expectations of an airport experience with more innovative concepts to make the airport a destination, and not just a transit point for air travel.

By embracing creativity, the airport creates an environment that ignites imagination, cultivates enjoyment and makes every journey through the airport a delightful and memorable experience. "From captivating art installations, immersive digital displays, and curating retail and dining options to engaging passenger activities, we infuse elements of creativity throughout the airport. These creative touches not only provide aesthetic appeal but also contribute to a vibrant and memorable atmosphere for our passengers."

Inspired by the Garden City of Bengaluru, Terminal 2 incorporates elements of nature and green spaces, creating a soothing and refreshing ambiance for passengers. The terminal features various art installations that add a touch of creativity and cultural vibrancy to the airport environment. "Moreover, we leverage technology to enhance creativity within our infrastructure. Strategic placement of interactive digital displays and immersive audiovisual installations throughout T2 provides engaging and informative content, offering passengers a unique and memorable experience," he adds.

By infusing creativity into infrastructure, BLR Airport aims to create an airport environment that goes beyond functionality. "We want to stimulate the senses, spark curiosity and leave a lasting impression on our passengers. Our focus on architectural design, art installations and technology integration collectively contribute to an airport experience that is both functional and inspiring."

BLR Airport's sustainability journey revolves around six pillars: Water stewardship, net zero carbon emission, community aligned noise management, circular economy, sustainable procurement, and sustainable mobility, all underpinned by core values of corporate social responsibility, behavioral change and compliance.

From contactless solutions and advanced biometric systems for seamless passenger processing to smart parking management and AI-driven analytics for operational efficiency, "We consistently embrace cutting-edge technologies to enhance the travel experience," the MD said.

Understanding customer's needs is paramount when it comes to providing immersive experiences. "We employ various channels to gather feedback and insights, including passenger surveys, social media engagement, and direct interactions with our valued travelers. By actively utilizing these feedback channels, we continuously assess our performance, identify areas for improvement and adapt our services to meet the evolving needs of our customers."