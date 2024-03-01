Gates said earlier on February 25 on his blog, "Gate Notes," that he would be traveling to an impoverished Odisha village where a government program is helping women acquire the skills required to complete government building contracts.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates is presently in India, and his varied travels have generated a lot of attention and online conversation.The brilliant businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft, which transformed personal computing. His charity addresses world concerns ranging from education to health. Gates has had a significant impact on philanthropy and technology, which has shaped the modern world. He has previously frequently considered his travels to India as a chance to change the world and broaden his horizons. Gates said earlier on February 25 on his blog, "Gate Notes," that he would be traveling to an impoverished Odisha village where a government program is helping women acquire the skills required to complete government building contracts.

In a recent Instagram video, Gates celebrated India's artistic culture alongside Dolly Chaiwalla, a tea vendor from Nagpur. In the video, Mr. Gates is shown drinking a cup of chai he made and chatting with Dolly Chaiwalla, a well-known tea vendor and social media star. In the opening scene of the video, Mr. Gates orders "one chai" from Chaiwalla. Then, using a customized cart, Chaiwalla makes the tea in his own special way. Here are some more highlights of his trip.

1. Visit To IIT

During his visit with students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Thursday, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates answered a number of questions, including how AI will evolve over the next ten years and how it will affect society, technological advancements to improve the health sector in rural areas, and a quirky rapid fire round.More than a thousand students participated in the discussion in the Dogra Hall auditorium on campus. During his keynote address on "Innovation for Public Good", Gates said, "I am looking at India in a far broader way. I'm lucky enough, through the work of the foundation, to look at innovators who can help with all kinds of problems — starting with health, but also agriculture, gender and climate. We need fantastic Indian innovation."

2. Chat With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Thursday, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about a variety of issues related to improving the world and empowering millions of people worldwide.

Using artificial intelligence for the public benefit, advancing digital public infrastructure (DPI), supporting women-led development, and accelerating innovation in vital industries like agriculture, health, and climate adaption were just a few of the important topics covered in the talks.

3. Bill Gates visits Microsoft IDC in Hyderabad

In honor of 25 years of ground-breaking research, the Bill Gates-envisioned Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) is celebrating. Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft IDC, at the Microsoft India Development Center. (Photo courtesy of Microsoft). "It was rewarding to watch Bill address some of India's brightest engineering minds at IDC, our biggest asset. Echoing his optimism over the opportunity for an AI-powered India, IDC is excited to drive innovation from India for Microsoft – from AI and cloud to security and gaming," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft IDC, and CVP, Experiences + Devices India.

4. Travel In Odisha

On Tuesday evening, gates arrived in the capital of Odisha.Gates had multiple events planned for Wednesday, one of which is centered on the application of artificial intelligence for farmers. The co-founder of Microsoft is scheduled to see Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his tour, as well as attend events pertaining to the "Mukta" scheme, which provides localized employment prospects for the urban poor, the "Jaga Mission" plan for slum development, and "Mission Shakti," according to officials.