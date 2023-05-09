Binance Announces 'Build the Block', a Web3 Reality Show

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Monday, Binance, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, took to Twitter to share it was coming up with a Web3 reality show, 'Build the Block'. "For the first time ever, we're bringing the thrill of reality shows to the metaverse with #BuildTheBlock!" the tweet read.

Watch as 12 teams battle it out to impress a live audience and a panel of judges, hoping to become the next big Web3 entrepreneur.



The digital series will feature 12 web3 startups- Mind Network, Kryptoskatt, SandBags Protocol, Wallet Guard, Notebook Labs, zkPass, PIP, The Harvest, Bracket Labs, dappOS, Hana, and Entropy. 'Build The Block' is the first crypto-themed entrepreneurial competitive reality show and marks Binance's foray into Metaverse-oriented reality shows. The seven-episode show will premiere on May 12 and will be available for viewers to watch on Binance Live and its official YouTube account. The selected startups were picked from a pool of 900 candidates.

"'Build The Block' is Binance's latest innovative experiment – to create the industry's first metaverse investment competition. This initiative has attracted a large number of Web3 entrepreneurs and builders to participate and showcase their projects. We hope that such a platform can encourage everyone to innovate further. We believe in the potential of metaverse and blockchain technology and will continue to empower innovators to create the future of the internet," shared He Yi, co-founder and CMO of Binance and head of Binance Labs.

The 12 projects will have to impress a live audience and a judge's panel comprising Yi He, co-founder and CMO, Binance and head of Binance Labs; Yibo Ling, chief business officer, Binance; Guy Turner, co-founder, Coin Bureau; Azeem Khan, a member of the World Economic Forum's Crypto Sustainability Coalition and fundraising and partnership lead, Gitcoin; and Robby Yung, CEO, Animoca Brands and partner, Animoca Capital.