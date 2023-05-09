Binance Announces 'Build the Block', a Web3 Reality Show

The digital series will feature 12 web3 startups- Mind Network, Kryptoskatt, SandBags Protocol, Wallet Guard, Notebook Labs, zkPass, PIP, The Harvest, Bracket Labs, dappOS, Hana, and Entropy.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Binance Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Monday, Binance, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, took to Twitter to share it was coming up with a Web3 reality show, 'Build the Block'. "For the first time ever, we're bringing the thrill of reality shows to the metaverse with #BuildTheBlock!" the tweet read.

The digital series will feature 12 web3 startups- Mind Network, Kryptoskatt, SandBags Protocol, Wallet Guard, Notebook Labs, zkPass, PIP, The Harvest, Bracket Labs, dappOS, Hana, and Entropy. 'Build The Block' is the first crypto-themed entrepreneurial competitive reality show and marks Binance's foray into Metaverse-oriented reality shows. The seven-episode show will premiere on May 12 and will be available for viewers to watch on Binance Live and its official YouTube account. The selected startups were picked from a pool of 900 candidates.

"'Build The Block' is Binance's latest innovative experiment – to create the industry's first metaverse investment competition. This initiative has attracted a large number of Web3 entrepreneurs and builders to participate and showcase their projects. We hope that such a platform can encourage everyone to innovate further. We believe in the potential of metaverse and blockchain technology and will continue to empower innovators to create the future of the internet," shared He Yi, co-founder and CMO of Binance and head of Binance Labs.

The 12 projects will have to impress a live audience and a judge's panel comprising Yi He, co-founder and CMO, Binance and head of Binance Labs; Yibo Ling, chief business officer, Binance; Guy Turner, co-founder, Coin Bureau; Azeem Khan, a member of the World Economic Forum's Crypto Sustainability Coalition and fundraising and partnership lead, Gitcoin; and Robby Yung, CEO, Animoca Brands and partner, Animoca Capital.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Binance

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Productivity

How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business

We all face rejection at some point in life. Here's how to cope with it and learn from it.

By John Rampton

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Business Ideas

3 Ways to Use ChatGPT to Spark Your Creativity

Brainstorming product ideas or new ways to pitch your company — AI can be a great help to decent into the state of creative flow.

By Natasha Zo

Leadership

5 Soft Skills Every Employee Needs Today

With these five soft skills, employees have a better chance to get ahead in today's changing workplace.

By Cheri Beranek