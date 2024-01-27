Binny Bansal Exits Flipkart's Board Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move. He launched OppDoor, a cross-border e-commerce startup, late last year

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Binny Bansal

Binny Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart, has resigned from its board months after selling his remaining stake. His other co-founder Sachin Bansal exited Flipkart a few years ago.

Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move. Bansal launched OppDoor, a cross-border e-commerce startup, late last year. OppDoor offers end-to-end solutions, including market entry analysis, demand mapping, inventory management, cross-border logistics and taxation assistance, to businesses, according to its website.

The move also follows Bansal selling his entire stake in Flipkart, which was acquired by Walmart in 2018 for $16 billion, in recent years ahead of the e-commerce group's much-awaited IPO, which is now slated for 2025.

Bansal, who is also on the board of PhonePe, a position he is maintaining, has become a prolific investor in recent years, backing a number of startups including PhonePe.

In a statement, Bansal said, "I am proud of the Flipkart Group's achievements over the past 16 years. Flipkart is in a robust position, with a strong leadership team and a clear path forward, and with this confidence, I have decided to step aside, knowing the company is in capable hands. I wish the team the best as they continue to transform experiences for customers, and I remain a strong supporter of the business."

After leaving Flipkart, Sachin Bansal founded Navi, a financial services firm that is looking to go public. In 2022, Navi filed the paperworks for IPO.

On this development, "We wish Binny the best as he embarks on his next venture and thank him for the deep impact he has enabled for the Indian retail ecosystem. Flipkart is the outcome of a great idea and a lot of hard work, built by teams committed to transforming how India shops," said Flipkart Group chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

I Built an Online Solopreneur Business That Generates $150,000 of Passive Income a Year. Here's My 5-Step Guide To Success.

Let's start your journey to online success and walk you through exactly how I did it, step by step.

By Liam Gill
Franchise

He Moved From Pakistan at 18 and Got a Job at KFC. Three Decades Later He Owns a KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and More.

Shawn Shariff has operated every one of Yum! Brands flagship brands in Southern California.

By Chloe Arrojado
Growing a Business

4 Ways to Make Over $1 Million With Your Online Business

Online stores and ecommerce are not easy ventures, but by following the right techniques, you can learn to scale your business and achieve profits.

By Mohamed Elhawary
By Ben Angel
By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn

The startup was valued at $1 billion after it successfully raised a remarkable $50 million investment led by key investors, including Matrix Partners India.

By Entrepreneur Staff