Birlasoft Collaborates With Microsoft To Establish Generative AI Centre Of Excellence

By Teena Jose

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the $2.9 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group has established a Generative AI Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with Microsoft. According to an official statement, this strategic initiative aims to accelerate value creation and foster innovation in the adoption of Generative AI, to deliver cutting-edge enterprise solutions across industries.

"Our long-standing relationship with Microsoft has enabled enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey. With the Generative AI Centre of Excellence, we will raise the bar further to deliver enterprise solutions and services. I'm excited and hopeful that together, we will deliver innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions and stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape," said Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a research, training, and collaboration hub, empowering organizations to tailor solutions to complex business challenges. Birlasoft will focus on key use cases in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, utilities, banking, financial services, and insurance domains. The partnership aims to train 500 consultants on generative AI technologies and build over 50 use cases for various verticals, added the statement.

"We are pleased to see Birlasoft embrace this new technology and establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence. By using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service's models and Azure's scalability, our shared customers will be able to unlock new possibilities and drive greater outcomes," said Jim Lee, VP, Americas Global Partner Solutions and Sales, Microsoft.

This partnership represents a significant step towards delivering innovative solutions and propelling organizations towards success in an ever-evolving business landscape, it added.

Teena Jose

