Alternative credit platform, BlackSoil, reported it had invested over INR 220 Crores (USD 28 million) in Q1FY25 and backed seven new players, including Celebal Technologies, Leverage Edu, and JCB Salons.

"We are dedicated to fuelling innovation and growth across diverse sectors, while maintaining a balanced approach to risk and return. Our success in executing strategic exits alongside new investments demonstrates our agility in navigating market dynamics," said Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, BlackSoil.

It exited five companies during this period, making its asset under management (AUM) grow by 40 per cent. The exited portfolio startups included Cashe, PlayShifu, and WEGoT.

BlackSoil's core investment areas were consumer (36 per cent), FIs (34 per cent) and SaaS / DeepTech / IoT (29 per cent).

In Q1FY25, its portfolio companies collectively raised INR 541 Crores (USD 67 million), with 70 per cent of the portfolio maintaining EBITDA positive status.