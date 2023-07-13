Blockchain Association Singapore and Bharat Web3 Association Sign MoU On Blockchain Technology Under this agreement, BAS and BWA aim to jointly participate in blockchain-related advocacy, educational conferences, expos, and workshops

Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) and Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). According to an official statement, under this agreement, BAS and BWA aim to jointly participate in blockchain-related advocacy, educational conferences, expos, and workshops.

It added that the parties also intend to collaborate on thought leadership initiatives and share best practices in the blockchain space. Additionally, this partnership seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of both organisations to promote the growth and adoption of blockchain technology in their respective regions.

Blockchain Association Singapore is an industry association dedicated to promoting the development, adoption, and integration of blockchain technology in Singapore, whereas Bharat Web3 Association is a collaboration of leading Web3 technology companies with the aim of leveraging blockchain and scalable technologies to accelerate growth and transformation in India.

