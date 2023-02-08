Bluelearn Raises $3.5 Million In Seed Funding Round

The platform plans to use the funds to further strengthen the product and team as well as to grow their community user base by 10 times within the year

Social learning platform Bluelearn has raised $3.5 million in a Seed funding round round led by Elevation Capital and Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital, 2am VC, along with angel investors Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal (founders of Meesho), Awais Ahmed (founder of Pixxel), Vivek Mohan (Private equity), and others. This is in addition to the previous rounds led by Lightspeed and 100x VC. The platform plans to use the funds to further strengthen the product and team as well as to grow their community user base by 10 times within the year.

"People are at the core of everything we do, from our team to the entire community. With the new capital we plan on accelerating our market expansion to newer and previously untapped markets in India and globally. By strengthening our core tech and product teams we will continue building impactful products that help people grow in their careers and lives," said Shreyans Sancheti, co-founder, Bluelearn.

Bluelearn started off as a telegram channel for students to help each other with common questions and today their app has over 150,000 members from over 5,500 colleges and startups across more than 20 countries and is growing 30% month on month organically. The brand is actively hiring across functions such as product, tech, marketing, and operations and plans to almost double the team size by the end of the year, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Bluelearn is uniquely building both a social network and a learning destination by bringing together communities of young learners, anchored around shared interest areas. We envision that Bluelearn will be the social learning destination for networking, upskilling and discovering the first employment opportunity for Gen Z," said Amit Aggarwal, principal at Elevation Capital

Founded in 2021 by Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti, Bluelearn is empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and hustlers by providing a platform for students to get access to the best earning opportunities, resources, mentors, and network.

"Over the last couple of years, the platform has grown to become one of India's largest digital communities of students, presenting its members with unique opportunities to learn new skills, connect with like-minded folks and participate in the formal workforce via gigs and internships. We feel excited to continue supporting the incredible team at Bluelearn in their mission to redefine the digital learning landscape," said Rohil Bagga, investor at Lightspeed.