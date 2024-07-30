Get All Access for $5/mo

BluPine Energy Secures INR 239 Cr Financial Assistance from Tata Capital The company will use the money on a solar power project in Chhattisgarh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjeev Bhatia, CFO of BluPine Energy

Renewable energy company BluPine Energy has secured INR 239 crore in financial assistance from Tata Capital for a solar power project in Chhattisgarh.

The project is in partnership with APL Apollo Building Products (a wholly owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes), structural steel tubes and pipes manufacturing company, which will also be the lead consumer of the power generated from the project.

Once completed, the solar plant is expected to generate around 117 million units (MUs) of energy annually, offsetting more than 107,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Sanjeev Bhatia, CFO of BluPine Energy, said, "We are witnessing a significant shift where private entities and corporates are increasingly prioritising green initiatives, sustainable practices, and adherence to ESG policies."

"Securing debt financing from Tata Capital for our 75 MWp solar project in Chhattisgarh is a major achievement for BluPine Energy and a step towards net zero emissions. By aligning our financial strategies with our environmental goals, we aim to contribute to a greener future and demonstrate that sustainable practices are environmentally necessary and financially sound," Bhatia added.

Founded in 2021, BluPine Energy is a renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.

Manish Chourasia, Managing Director, Tata Cleantech Capital, said, "Our longstanding collaboration with BluPine Energy, spanning from a successful wind energy project to our current solar initiative, represents a steadfast commitment to creating a sustainable future for the next generation."

"By harnessing renewable energy sources, we are not only reducing carbon footprints but also driving innovation in the energy sector. Tata Capital values this partnership as we jointly pave the way towards a greener, more sustainable future," added Chourasia.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Wedding Services Startup Meragi Raises USD 9.1 Mn in Series A Round Led by Accel

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds towards expanding into new markets, launching new business verticals, and enhancing technology solutions for customers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Gemba Capital Launches INR 250 Cr Fund-II to Back 30 Early-Stage Startups

Fund-II aims to invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Man Behind India's Only Listed Gaming Company: Nitish Mittersain

Up next, Nitish is looking forward to more acquisitions in the coming time

By Punita Sabharwal
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk