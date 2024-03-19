BluSmart Mobility Partners Citroen To Deploy 4000 e-C3 Vehicles As part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India and Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart

In order to expand its all-electric fleet, ride-hailing and EV charging service provider BluSmart Mobility has joined hands with French carmaker Citroen.

According the MoU, Citroen will supply 4000 e-C3 units, and as part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru. The new Citroen e-C3 — all-electric compact SUV — will augment BluSmart's fleet of over 7,000 EVs.

The vehicle offers a range of 320 kms as per ARAI and features state-of-the-art fast charging technology, capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour. Citroen's Advanced Comfort Programme combines intuitive technology and space to offer an elevated ride experience for all passengers.

Flagging off the first BluSmart Citroen e-C3 into service, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, said, "This collaborative effort between Citroen and BluSmart Mobility signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem."

"The e-C3's smart design, operational range, fast charging capabilities, and intuitive technology, are both comfortable and practical, making it an attractive proposition for passengers and fleet operators. BluSmart's foray in the shared electric mobility space is a well applauded initiative that offers convenient and safe urban mobility without any tailpipe emission strengthening our collective mission to decarbonize cities by making EVs mainstream," he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, "Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, providing premium, reliable and safe ride experience, Citroen is the ideal partner for BluSmart. With the mission to 'Decarbonise Mobility at Scale', we are dedicated to constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India, encompassing the nation's largest all-electric ride-hailing service and an extensive network of EV charging superhubs."

He said that as more OEMs embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs.

"The onboarding of these EVs was facilitated through Assure by BluSmart, a unique opportunity for retail and institutional investors with access to capital to help finance the transition to eMobility. Through Assure, institutions can finance the purchase of EVs and lease them to BluSmart against fixed rentals." Jaggi added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Can You Afford to Retire? Here's How Much Americans Spend Daily in Retirement

Most Americans are still retiring around age 65.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Why Being Your Own Influencer Is the Key to Success For Entrepreneurs

Are you showing up as a face in your business? If not, here is why you are missing a major opportunity for brand impact and loyalty and what you can do about it.

By Sunny Dublick
Business News

Elon Musk Releases the AI Model Behind Grok, a Competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT

The company behind Grok, xAI, said it trained the AI model from scratch.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

She Never Wanted to Start a Business, But Chronic Insomnia Was Motivation — Here's How She Achieved $20 Million in Sales and 8 Hours of Sleep a Night

Dr. Kathrin Hamm, founder and CEO of sleep-wellness company Bearaby, wanted to find a solution for her sleeplessness — and the products on the market weren't cutting it.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

AI Music Startup Beatoven.ai Raises INR 11 Cr in Pre-Series A

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the raised funds to enhance overall user experience and develop a scalable go-to-market strategy.

By Entrepreneur Staff