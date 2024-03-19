As part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In order to expand its all-electric fleet, ride-hailing and EV charging service provider BluSmart Mobility has joined hands with French carmaker Citroen.

According the MoU, Citroen will supply 4000 e-C3 units, and as part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru. The new Citroen e-C3 — all-electric compact SUV — will augment BluSmart's fleet of over 7,000 EVs.

The vehicle offers a range of 320 kms as per ARAI and features state-of-the-art fast charging technology, capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour. Citroen's Advanced Comfort Programme combines intuitive technology and space to offer an elevated ride experience for all passengers.

Flagging off the first BluSmart Citroen e-C3 into service, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, said, "This collaborative effort between Citroen and BluSmart Mobility signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem."

"The e-C3's smart design, operational range, fast charging capabilities, and intuitive technology, are both comfortable and practical, making it an attractive proposition for passengers and fleet operators. BluSmart's foray in the shared electric mobility space is a well applauded initiative that offers convenient and safe urban mobility without any tailpipe emission strengthening our collective mission to decarbonize cities by making EVs mainstream," he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, "Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, providing premium, reliable and safe ride experience, Citroen is the ideal partner for BluSmart. With the mission to 'Decarbonise Mobility at Scale', we are dedicated to constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India, encompassing the nation's largest all-electric ride-hailing service and an extensive network of EV charging superhubs."

He said that as more OEMs embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs.

"The onboarding of these EVs was facilitated through Assure by BluSmart, a unique opportunity for retail and institutional investors with access to capital to help finance the transition to eMobility. Through Assure, institutions can finance the purchase of EVs and lease them to BluSmart against fixed rentals." Jaggi added.