boAt Clocks Net Sales Of INR 4,000 Crore Today most of its audio and wearables products are being manufactured in India via several EMS players

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pexels

Audio and wearables brand boAt announced it has now scaled up to approximately INR 4,000 crore in net sales.

Sameer Mehta, co-founder and CEO, boAt said, "We are continuing to make significant strides in establishing ourselves as a dominant lifestyle brand in the categories in which we play in the Indian ecosystem. Our commitment to 'Make in India' remains strong and the rapid pace of our transition to Indian manufacturing and our JV with Dixon Technologies is evidence of that. Having raised private equity capital over multiple rounds including from Warburg Pincus, we believe boAt is well positioned and capitalized to continue to make aggressive investments in establishing ourselves as a leading wearables brand in the country, similar to our achievements in the audio category."

It has recently acquired KaHa platform and aims to create one-of-its kind health and wellness wearables ecosystem within its product portfolio.

On the audio side, partnerships with leading global companies (e.g., Qualcomm – an investor in the company, Dolby, and Dirac) have helped boAt to bring leading global technology to consumers. This, coupled with its in-house R&D facility, boAt Labs, which has co-engineered next-generation hearables products with global tech companies, has enabled boAt to offer an immersive audio experience. In the wearables category, boAt is pursuing a distinctive strategy of investing significantly in its software and home-grown app. "Through this strategy, boAt expects to be the only Indian player who will have a truly integrated end-to-end stack of hardware and software and a home-grown consumer app enabling it to offer a truly distinctive offering to Indian consumers," the brand said in a statement.

Over the past few years, boAt has made significant investments in the local Indian manufacturing ecosystem, with today most of its audio and wearables products being manufactured in India via several EMS players, including Dixon, with whom boAt has also created a manufacturing JV. In FY2023 alone, around 15 million products were made in India by boAt.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growing a Business

Maximize Profits by Using These 3 P's

Leaders take note: These three words are the key to profits.

By Gina Folk
Thought Leaders

We Are All in the Business of Relationships

It's not just our business partnerships that we should prioritize.

By Daniel Mangena
Leadership

How Entrepreneurs Can Keep Up With Industry Demands While Nurturing a Skilled Workforce

By implementing effective strategies, building strong partnerships, embracing technology and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, entrepreneurs can ensure the success of their training programs.

By Henri Al Helaly
Finance

Bank Failures: How to Keep Your Money Safe

SVB's collapse didn't just affect American depositors, but also many Indian start-ups. Hundreds of Indian startups with millions of dollars in their accounts found themselves stuck.

By Priya Kapoor
News and Trends

IPO Bound Gaming Platform Yudiz Solutions Receives NSE Approval

Yudiz Solutions, which is already known to develop apps, is now said to be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform

By Teena Jose
Social Media

The Business of Harnessing the Power of Social Media

As business owners and entrepreneurs look to harness the power of social media in a shifting digital landscape, they will need to have an excellent grasp of social media fundamentals and keep up with evolving social media trends.

By Juda Honickman