BoldCap Announces $25 Million Early-Stage Fund

Chennai based BoldCap has announced the launch of its second fund, with fresh capital of $25 million ready to be invested in 15-20 early-stage startups over the next 24-36 months. The firm also showcased its enviable Fund 1 portfolio, which includes startups like Spendflo, TestSigma, Spotdraft, and Locofy. This investment has come in from global institutions and family offices.

"Global B2B software companies are being built out of India right now, and a lot of them are founded by product or engineering teams. This is why a GTM focused early-stage fund, with collective knowledge and industry connections to help them scale quickly will sit perfectly within the existing VC ecosystem in India," said Sathya Nellore, founder and general partner, BoldCap.

BoldCap's Fund I had invested in 10 companies, out of which 4 of them have crossed $1 million ARR in less than 15 months. The portfolio companies have collectively raised over $70 million in follow-on funding over the last 12 months, putting the fund in the top quartile in terms of performance, according to an official statement by the company.

"Bold Cap believes in the idea and philosophy of the bold entrepreneur, the kind of founder who wants to build a generational company or a category creating company, who isn't afraid to take risks or take on an extremely challenging market," added Sathya.

BoldCap is an early-stage fund focused on backing global B2B SaaS startups from India.