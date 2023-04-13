BoldCap Announces $25 Million Early-Stage Fund

The firm showcased its enviable Fund 1 portfolio, which includes startups like Spendflo, TestSigma, Spotdraft, and Locofy

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chennai based BoldCap has announced the launch of its second fund, with fresh capital of $25 million ready to be invested in 15-20 early-stage startups over the next 24-36 months. The firm also showcased its enviable Fund 1 portfolio, which includes startups like Spendflo, TestSigma, Spotdraft, and Locofy. This investment has come in from global institutions and family offices.

"Global B2B software companies are being built out of India right now, and a lot of them are founded by product or engineering teams. This is why a GTM focused early-stage fund, with collective knowledge and industry connections to help them scale quickly will sit perfectly within the existing VC ecosystem in India," said Sathya Nellore, founder and general partner, BoldCap.

BoldCap's Fund I had invested in 10 companies, out of which 4 of them have crossed $1 million ARR in less than 15 months. The portfolio companies have collectively raised over $70 million in follow-on funding over the last 12 months, putting the fund in the top quartile in terms of performance, according to an official statement by the company.

"Bold Cap believes in the idea and philosophy of the bold entrepreneur, the kind of founder who wants to build a generational company or a category creating company, who isn't afraid to take risks or take on an extremely challenging market," added Sathya.

BoldCap is an early-stage fund focused on backing global B2B SaaS startups from India.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Polka Pop Raises an Undisclosed Amount In Pre-Seed Funding

The company plans to use the funds to target a monthly sale volume of over 1 lakh bottles a month

By Teena Jose

By Amanda Breen

Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.

By Cynthia Johnson

Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

The Manufacturer of a Staple American Home Brand Might Be Going Out of Business

The company cited "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operating in a recent SEC filing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneurs

Busy Bee Of Fintech

KreditBee is a platform that facilitates loan transactions between borrowers and personal loan providers such as NBFCs/banks. Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee says technology has played a major role in defining fintechs and digital lending

By Shrabona Ghosh