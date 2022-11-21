Bonatra Raises INR 5.5 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bonatra, a doctor-led Internet of Medical Things start-up for men's health issues, has raised INR 5.5 crore in a pre-Seed funding round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund along with the participation from marquee angel investors like Jitendra Jagadev, (Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld) and Rajesh Yabaji, (Founder, Blackbuck). Other investors who participated in the round include Satish Shetty and Anuj Bishnoi, (Founders, Morningcart Big Basket Daily), Ankit Maheshwari, (CFO India, Cars24), Divyanshu Anand, (VP, Cars24), Ankit Agarwal, (VP, Global Business, OYO), Shakeeb Anwar, (Head, Virtusa, UK), Sarath Ruthvic, (VP, Brookfield), and others. The fund will be used to expand technology and product offerings, build the team and grow the customer base.

Company handout

"We founded Bonatra, intending to enable men to take proactive steps to prevent, manage, and reverse various health conditions. We are pleased with our investors' further validation of our products and business model. The new investment will accelerate our next phase of growth and enable us to strengthen our presence in the market," said Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, Bonatra

The company has served over 1000 patrons and works with more than 400 doctors across India. Over the next six months, Bonatra plans to partner with 2000 doctors to help patrons recover from various conditions like Diabetes, Thyroid, BP, Sexual health issues, Fatty Liver, Weight issues, etc, claimed by the company in a statement.

"What sets Bonatra apart is their approach towards managing chronic diseases. It's a unique mix of medical science, data science, and technology to offer a solution that can positively impact the end consumer. The brand is positioned for incredible future growth and has the potential to become a category leader. We are excited to be a part of their growth story," said Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund

Founded in March 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh, Manjari Chandra, Ramanpreet Singh and Amit Acharya, Bonatra is an IoMT start-up creating a convergence of medical science, data science and technology to help men manage and reverse chronic metabolic diseases from the comfort of their homes.