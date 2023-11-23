With an aim to expand the Web3 talent pool in the country, a whopping 100 Indian developers work on XR technologies as a part of XR Open Source Fellowship program

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India as a Web3 market is an emerging one. And all the credit goes to the IT brains of the country. With an aim to expand the Web3 talent pool in the country, 100 Indian developers work on XR technologies as a part of XR Open Source Fellowship program.

The fellowship offered developers an opportunity to explore limitless possibilities offered by XR. The short-listed candidates got the opportunity to contribute to 38 open-source projects listed by 24 partner organizations.

The XROS program was organized by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in association with Meta.

"Undoubtedly, this kind of initiative will be a growth enabler towards harnessing our immense technological potential and reinforcing India's position as a global tech leader," said Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

The open-source projects have use cases such as a 3D atlas of human anatomy, spatially powered smart wearable devices, a VR toolkit for specially-abled individuals in immersive experiences, a VR accessibility toolkit to aid accessibility for specially-abled individuals in immersive experiences, and a metaverse for heritage site tours and cultural experiences.

"Initiatives like FICCI XROS Fellowship Program equipped the young tech-savvy Indians with the skills, mentorship, and industry exposure to yield their contribution to our growing technological landscape," shared Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and President and CEO of, National E-Governance Division, Government of India.

Previously, Meta and FICCI had joined hands to empower five lakh women-led SMBs.