Fashion has always been more than just clothing, it's an expression of identity, culture, and confidence. When I started my jour ney as an entrepreneur, I never imagined that my passion for design and Indian fashion would lead to building one of the most recognized ethnic wear brands in India. In the early 80's the landscape for Indian wear was very different. The retail industry was largely unorganized, and there were few brands that catered to women seeking elegant yet comfortable Indian wear. As a woman entrepre neur stepping into an industry dominated by men, I faced my share of challenges, but my deter mination and unwaver ing belief in my vision helped me break through barriers. Back in the '80s, saree was the most preferred attire for women for ca sual and occasion wear, but in terms of women's daily wear wardrobe there was a lacuna. This is where I felt that salwar-kameez could fill the gap.

Not only was it comfortable but elegant and versatile as well. Armed with a loan of Rs 8,000 I began designing and selling hand block printed pieces from home. Little did I know that this humble beginning would be the foundation for a brand that would revolutionize the way Indian women perceive Indian wear and turn salwaar-kameez into a pan-India attire. As demand for my designs grew, I found myself at a turning point- I needed a name that truly reflected the spirit of my creations. At that time, we were making garments but hadn't finalized on a name. That changed when Benzer, a multi-brand store in Mumbai, approached us to supply suits. It was then the name BIBA came to me- meaning 'a young, pretty girl' in Punjabi. It felt perfect, encapsulating the es sence of our designs- graceful, vibrant, stylish yet deeply rooted in Indian traditions.

Our journey began with Benzer, where our designs received an encouraging response. As we later started supply ing to Shoppers Stop, it marked a pivotal point, helping us expand our reach and taking us a step closer to establish ing BIBA as a recognized brand in the organised retail space. As the business expanded, wholesale became the core of my operations, with bou tiques and stores across India regularly placing large orders. However, a turning point came when my largest client at that time wanted exclusive rights to my designs and demanded that I stop supplying to other boutiques. This was a critical moment for me as I was unwilling to be monopolized or dictated by a single retailer. I chose independence over short-term security and stood my ground. While this was a challenging phase, it reinforced an important lesson that true entrepreneurship re quires courage and con viction.

By prioritizing freedom and resilience, I was able to rebuild and scale to greater heights. The year 2004 turned out to be a watershed moment for BIBA as we took a bold step of opening our own stores, becoming direct retailers, and further strengthen ing our brand. This move was a game-changer as it not only increased cash flows but also gave us direct access to our customers, allowing us to understand their preferences, shopping behaviors, and evolving fashion sensibilities. We could now enhance the shopping experience, and create a stronger brand identity. Success in business lies in constant transforma tion and adaptability. As entrepreneurs, we must embrace change, take calculated risks, and trust our instincts. This shift reinforced my belief that true growth comes from stepping out of comfort zones and being unafraid to redefine one's own journey. Today, BIBA stands tall as a household name in the country.