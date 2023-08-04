Brick And Byte Raises INR 10 Crore Debt From MSME Lender Red Fort Capital Brick and Byte said it is looking to double its revenue with the infusion of this debt into their working capital, effectively absorbing their excess capacity and scaling over the next few years

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

MSME lender Red Fort Capital on Friday announced it has backed sheet metal fabricator Brick and Byte Innovative Products with INR 10 crore debt to support their working capital requirements.

Based in Navi Mumbai, Brick and Byte Innovative Products claims that it has corporate customers including Bharat Electronics India, EON Global, Vertiv Energy, Tokheim, and more.

"Supporting business owners to sustain and grow stays at the heart of the underwriting policy of Red Fort Capital. With Brick and Byte, we saw the potential of the business model, commitment of the promoter, and the potential value it can create through this loan of INR 10 crore," said Parry Singh, founder and CEO, Red Fort Capital.

Founded by Parry Singh, Red Fort Capital Finance is an RBI registered Investment Grade NBFC, specializing in providing quick Business loans to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Furthermore, in an official statement, Brick and Byte said it is looking to double its revenue with the infusion of this debt into their working capital, effectively absorbing their excess capacity and scaling over the next few years.

"I needed funds to further expand my business and Red Fort Capital stood strong on their promise of speed and value creation. They understood the ins and outs of my business and were extremely transparent throughout the loan process," said Prashant Kamat, promoter, Brick and Byte Innovative Products.

Brick and Byte offers integrated engineering Services from concept to manufacturing in embedded and mechanical engineering domains including mechanical designing, manufacturing, embedded designing and electronic manufacturing.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Jio 5G Is Ready For Testing, Reliance Tells Government

As per the close sources cited by PTI, in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing

By Teena Jose
Business News

Bill Gates Says Changing This Toxic Habit Helped Him Be More Productive: 'I Need to Try Harder'

Gates chatted candidly about the competition to be the hardest worker.

By Emily Rella
Technology

4 Simple Ways To Leverage AI Skills For Passive Income From Home

In today's day and age, technology has the potential to generate passive income through Artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has reached unprecedented heights where entrepreneurs are harnessing the capabilities of this tool to create innovative platforms that generate revenue effortlessly.

By Kavya Pillai
Branding

Beyond Logos and Colors — How to Create a Compelling Brand Identity

Discover the essential elements and proven strategies to build a compelling brand identity that forges lasting connections, inspires loyalty and drives business success in a dynamic and competitive market.

By Danielle Sabrina
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff