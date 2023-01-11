Bullspree Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bullspree, an experiential learning platform for the stock market, has raised $1 million in the seed round from the Desai Family Office, promoters of IIFL Wealth, Pai Ventures, IVY Growth, and others. Existing investors Dineout founders also participated in the round.

"We intend to use the additional funding raised to cater to the high growth in the users and drive marketing campaigns. Bullspree is a unique platform for people to begin their financial journey without taking risks and be rewarded for creating the greatest investment portfolios. The larger aim of Bullspree is to create an ecosystem around financial markets wherein a newcomer can have all the resources required to start and experiment in the markets. The additional funds will help us to move towards the goal of instilling a trading culture in India and assisting today's digital youth in making informed and educated investments," said Divyansh Mathur, cofounder, Bullspree.

"We have been able to realize that there was a gap in education for retail investors for investing in the stock market. Whenever Gen Z retail investors aged 18 to 25 start their retail investment journey, they start on do-it-yourself platforms. These people end up losing tens of thousands to lakhs of rupees to get two different things: an adrenalin rush and an expectation of higher rewards. We want to empower the investors predominantly in the 18-35 age group," said Harsh Dhanawat, co-founder, Bullspree.

Incorporated in November 2020 and co-founded by Dharmil Bavishi, Divyansh Mathur, and Harsh Dhanawat, Bullspree is a new-age platform that claims to help master trading and investing in a fun-filled way. Bullspree launched its scalable product in February 2021 and previously raised $500k from marquee angels.