Travel insurance often gets overlooked by travellers, with many believing it is an unnecessary expense. However, unforeseen circumstances can and do occur while travelling, even on domestic trips. From flight cancellations to becoming ill, travel insurance can be a lifesaver if something goes wrong.

In this article, some of the myths around travel insurance are covered, and some of the things to bear in mind when choosing the right coverage for your next vacation are outlined.

Common Myths About Travel Insurance

The most common myths about travel insurance include:

Myth #1: Travel Insurance Is Only for International Travel

Most individuals assume travel insurance is only for overseas travel. However, holidays within the country also pose financial threats from unforeseen circumstances like delayed or cancelled flights, baggage issues or medical issues.

Overseas travel might be more risky, but domestic insurance can also protect you from unforeseen expenses. Always look into what domestic policies cover because domestic vacations might be less expensive.

Myth #2: Travel Insurance Is Too Expensive

Travel insurance is inexpensive, with options like those from ACKO Insurance. Depending on where you are going, how long you will stay, cover type and excess levels, premiums can begin at under ₹50. Think about the cash you might lose if you were not insured, such as ₹2,000–₹8,000 for lost luggage or ₹4,000+ for foreign medical bills.

Think of insurance as a cost to prevent cash loss through accidents. Compare policies to find the most beneficial policy for you.

Myth #3: You're Completely Covered by Other Insurance or Credit Card Benefits

It is not advisable to think that your existing insurance or credit card policy has adequate cover. While they may have some travel cover, it is often not sufficient. Always read policy conditions to know what is included, how much, and under what conditions.

Gaps commonly occur due to poor overseas medical cover, the absence of cancellation protection, and low baggage cover limits. Taking out a full-coverage travel insurance policy covers all bases.

Myth #4: Travel Insurance Only Covers Major Disasters

It is true that travel insurance protects against emergencies like medical issues, flight cancellations due to natural disasters, and lost luggage. But the majority of policies also include cover for minor inconveniences like travel delays, flight misses, tour operator bankruptcies, and minor injuries that need treatment.

Some also cover home accidents that require premature trip cancellations. Don't underestimate the value of protection for unexpected annoyances that would ruin your holiday.

Myth #5: Filing a Claim Is Too Complex

It is now simpler than ever before to claim. Online claim forms are now available for most insurers, and they provide details of what documents you will need. It is easy to upload if your phone can take pictures of any documents. Keeping receipts and reports makes it simple to claim.

In some instances, subject to policy conditions, insurers will even handle airlines and hospitals on your behalf, leaving you hassle-free. Do not be discouraged by the so-called complexities of claiming.

Aspects to Look at When Choosing a Travel Insurance Company

With several policy options to choose from, some special considerations can help you get the best value holiday travel insurance for your holidays:

Coverage Options and Types

Check policy conditions to make sure you are covered for all your potential risks - foreign medical, cancellations, delays, lost baggage and adventure sports. Choose annual or single trip, personal or family cover.

Policy Exclusions and Limits

Check the sum insured limits are appropriate for you. Be aware of exclusions, such as pre-existing medical conditions that may require you to declare.

Renewability and Policy Term

Annual policies allow renewal without the necessity to reassess health. See that trip lengths are within policy terms, normally a maximum of 31 days of foreign leisure travel.

Pricing and Premiums

Premiums vary based on basic, standard, and full coverage, according to your trip. Be on the lookout for special deals, family discounts, and promo codes to reduce premiums.

Reputation and Reviews

Review insurer financial strength ratings and consumer satisfaction ratings on review websites. These indicate the ability to pay claims and the quality of service.

Claim Process and Settlement Rate

Understand the claim process time frames. High settlement rates indicate that most legitimate claims are paid out.

The Bottom Line

Travel insurance offers a valuable financial buffer against unfortunate, unexpected events that could occur on holidays away. Though often ignored by many travellers through prevalent myths, insurance can be a smart investment, providing reassurance.

Take time to compare policies to secure sufficient coverage that suits your particular holiday requirements and budget. Prevent any unpleasant financial surprises so you can unwind and make the most of your well-earned holiday!