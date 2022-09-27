Butterfly Learnings Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Butterfly Learnings, a full stack omnichannel phygital pediatric development and behavior health platform, has raised $1.5 million in its Seed funding round from Insitor Partners, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Fondation Botnar, UTIL Stiftung, and CIIE.CO. The company will use the funds to build and scale the digital product and expand its physical footprint across India.

"There is a huge unmet need in India for behavioural health for children within the age of two to eight years. We at Butterfly Learnings are using an evidence-based approach to deliver better outcomes to children and their families," Sonam Kothari, co-founder and CEO, Butterfly Learnings.

Butterfly Learnings currently has four physical centers across Mumbai and Thane. The company is looking to scale its services across the country and deliver improved clinical outcomes to more than 2000 children and families in 2022, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Paediatric behavioural healthcare in India is far less accessible than adult healthcare with an estimated 3 million children suffering from an autistic spectrum disorder in the country. The vast majority of these children are never diagnosed and consequently never treated. Butterfly Learnings was founded to address this huge unmet need and formalize the access to comprehensive quality care in a sector that remains fragmented and underpenetrated. We support the company in its mission to improve the quality of life of these children through early detection and provision of therapy that delivers measurable outcomes," Megha Jain, Insitor Partners, an impact investment firm.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Sonam Kothari and Dr. Abhishek Sen, Butterfly Learnings is solving challenges across the full spectrum of developmental issues and behavioral health in children through evidence-based practices. The techniques the platform uses are applied behavioral analysis (ABA), speech therapy and occupational therapy via an integrated in-person and digital platform.