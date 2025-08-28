Although buying glasses in a brick-and-mortar store remains the most popular option among corrective lens wearers, some customers prefer purchasing glasses online due to the ease of use, wide selection, and competitive prices offered by online stores.

Online Eyewear Shopping Popularity

There are some differences between the two types of eyewear customers. For example, those who purchase online tend to buy more than one pair of prescription glasses. This could be due to the numerous styles offered online, including more daring colors and designs.

Shopping online for prescription eyeglasses has remained steady over the past two years and is expected to continue increasing globally by 2029. The ability to customize a pair of glasses or sunglasses at an affordable price without compromising the quality or fit is a big draw for many.

Convenience and Time-Saving

For many people on the go, finding time on a busy day to drive across town to the local vision store can be a challenge. Online shopping is a time-saving and convenient option that can be done from anywhere. A customer can browse at their leisure, selecting the frames that most appeal to them and adding them to their wish list.

There is also the appeal of fast shipping and simplified returns that make online shopping a viable option. People want a hassle-free experience when selecting a pair of eyewear, and online stores strive to fulfill that desire.

Wider Variety and Customization

Another advantage of shopping online for eyewear is the wide selection to choose from. Since the online stores aren't restricted by physical space, there are hundreds of styles available to browse, and many come in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and patterns. Additionally, there are lens coatings that can help reduce glare, blue light from devices, or just add a pop of fashionable color.

Prescription and non-prescription sunglasses are a popular purchase online, especially because people are more aware than ever of the importance of protecting their eyes against harmful UV rays. Many online stores also offer a variety of lens colors for sunglasses.

Convenient Virtual Try-On Options

Online eyeglass stores make trying on a wide assortment of frames easy with virtual try-on options. Customers can upload a photo of themselves that fits certain specifications to enjoy a preview of what their selected frames will look like on their face. Customers can also try on the same frames in different colors and patterns to see which they prefer.

Another option is to use a front-facing camera to have a "LIVE" try-on using augmented reality (AR). Instead of standing in front of a mirror and having to put on individual frames one by one, a customer can easily preview their selection. Some even take screenshots to share with family and friends and get their opinion.

Cost-Effective Solutions

A perk of using online stores to purchase eyewear is that they often offer frequent promotions, such as buy two, get one free, or significant discounts. Even when not having specials or sales, many online eyeglass stores have very competitive pricing, even on designer frames. This is because of the advantage of direct-to-consumer pricing, which can save customers money.

Some online stores also offer tools that compare styles and prices with those of competitors, allowing customers to see where they will receive the best savings.

Special promotions make it easier for corrective lens wearers to purchase multiple pairs for various purposes, such as sunglasses for outdoor activities, specialized sports glasses, eyewear with blue light-blocking lenses for work, reading glasses, or a range of styles for fashion purposes.

Customer Reviews and Support

A bonus of purchasing eyewear online is that customers can read reviews, see ratings, and view feedback from others who have purchased the same frames. This can help them make the best decision for themselves when they're ready to make a purchase. There is also often access to live customer service chat, so a member of the support team can answer any questions a customer may have.

Why Online Glasses Shopping is Here to Stay

Buying eyewear online is becoming increasingly popular due to its convenience, affordability, accessibility, and transparency. Offering a perfect balance of choice, quality, and ease that traditional stores often struggle to match, online shopping will become the go-to method for purchasing glasses.