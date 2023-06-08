This is Capillary's fifth acquisition globally and its third in the US, which will help the company to strengthen its position in the US and Europe

Customer loyalty and engagement technology solutions provider Capillary Technologies has announced the acquisition of Tenerity's Digital Connect assets. This is Capillary's fifth acquisition globally and its third in the US, which will help the company to strengthen its position in the US and Europe.



According to an official statement, Digital Connect will be rebranded to Rewards+ and will be added as the fourth product on the Capillary platform alongside Loyalty+, Engage+, and Insights+. With this, Capillary claimed that it will be the only company with a full suite of end-to-end intelligent loyalty solutions, inclusive of technology platform, consulting, loyalty program design, analytics, full rewards network, and marketing communications. The development comes on the heels of Capillary's $45 million Series D fundraise from Avataar Ventures and others.

"We are delighted to extend our warmest welcome to Digital Connect's exceptional team as they join Capillary. As we build on the momentum brought in by getting named as a Leader on the Forrester Wave and integrating Brierley's unparalleled over 30 years of industry expertise, the addition of Digital Connect's Rewards network solidifies Capillary as the unequivocal pinnacle of loyalty solutions," says Sameer Garde, CEO, Capillary Technologies.

Headquartered in the US, the UK, and India, Digital Connect enables companies to engage customers with offers and generate incremental revenue by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics. The statement further noted that, with the addition of the Digital Connect team, Capillary will expand its footprint in the US and establish a firm foothold in Europe. In the US, the Digital Connect team will join forces with Capillary's previous acquisitions of Persuade (2021) and Brierley (Apr 2023).

According to Aneesh Reddy, founder and MD, Capillary Technologies, Digital Connect's specialised focus on the BFSI and telecom industry will accelerate its entry into the SaaS vertical. "After 10 years of robust growth in Asia, Capillary's global expansion has now entered a full-throttle phase. Following two years of careful oversight to ensure a seamless merger with Persuade, we have swiftly acquired two businesses in succession," he added.

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia, which is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers.