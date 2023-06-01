Capillary Raises $45 Million In Series D Funding The fund raised will bolster Capillary's value proposition and accelerate its global expansion, fostering continued growth across markets

Capillary Technologies, a loyalty management and customer engagement technology solutions platform, has raised $45 million in Series D funding round. The round includes Avataar Ventures along with its LPs (Pantheon, 57Stars, and Unigestion), Filter Capital, and Innoven Capital. The fund raised will bolster Capillary's value proposition and accelerate its global expansion, fostering continued growth across markets.

"There have been immense learnings and I am grateful for the support of all the investors we've had till now and I am pleased to welcome new investors onboard. Commitment from marquee investors from Avataar's LPs along from existing investors Avataar Ventures and Filter Capital is a testament to the value Capillary Technologies has created in the loyalty domain. With this new funding, we are poised to expand our footprint in North America and Europe and pursue strategic acquisitions that align with our vision of becoming the preeminent loyalty company globally," said Aneesh Reddy, founder and MD, Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. The company stated that the secured funding will play a role in driving Capillary Technologies' global expansion efforts and supporting its mergers and acquisitions strategy.

"It has been truly remarkable witnessing Capillary's business transformation over the past four years. The strategic decision to diversify from Asia into the US and Europe, encompassing various consumer verticals beyond retail, has been nothing short of impressive. This move has catapulted Capillary into a leadership position in Loyalty software and this has been recognized by external mentions like the Forrester Wave. Given the expanded addressable market and the immense potential that lies ahead, Avataar is wholeheartedly committed to supporting Capillary in its pursuit to become a global market leader," said Mohan Kumar, managing partner, Avataar Ventures.

