Central Bank of India Q2 result: Net Profit Nearly Doubles Bank's gross non performing asset (NPA) also improved to 4.62 % in September FY24 against 9.67% reported a year ago.

By Priya Kapoor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During the quarter, the Central Bank of India's total income rose to INR 8,412 crore from INR 7,065 crore a year ago

Supported by growth in net interest income and other income and a sharp decline in provisions, the state-owned Central Bank of India has reported INR 605.4 crore net profit for the September quarter of FY24, which is a staggering increase of over 90 percent reported in Q2 FY23. In Q2FY23, the bank reported a net profit of INR 318.2 crore.

During the three month period, the bank's total income rose to INR 8,412 crore from INR 7,065 crore a year ago. Its gross non performing asset (NPA) also showed improvement and stood at 4.62 % for the quarter. Earlier the bank had reported gross NPA at 9.67% in September FY22-23. The net NPA stood at1.64% in the September quarter from 2.95% in a year ago period. This is an improvement of 131 bps.

Bank's interest income during the September quarter grew to INR 7,351 crore as against INR 6,155 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 10.23% to INR 3,028 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against INR 2,747 crore a year ago.

Provision and contingencies declined to INR 967 crore as against INR 1,125 crore in the same period a year ago. The bank's net interest margin jumped to 3.53% as against 3.12% last year, according to BSE filing. Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.54 in the quarter from 89.20 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Bank's total business grew by 11.51% to INR 6,02,284 crore against INR 5,40,130 in the second quarter of previous fiscal. Capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 14.82 % as compared to 13.56%.
Priya Kapoor

Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. She can be reached at her email id: kpriya@entrepreneurindia.com

 

 

 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Collaborative Commerce Platform Oyela Raises INR 144 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by Rahul Gope and Anjan Kumar Patel in 2021, the start-up aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and creators by easily setting up and managing their digital storefronts.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Google's Philanthropic Arm Grants $3.3Mn to Wadhwani AI to Protect India's Staple Crops

Wadhwani AI is among the 15 organizations worldwide to receive support through the $25 million philanthropy challenge by Google.org for projects that use artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

By Priya Kapoor
Making a Change

The Art of the Pivot — 6 Steps to Reengineer Yourself for a Career Change

Before switching careers or starting a business, learn why reengineering is your secret weapon for turning dreams into strategies, leveraging your unique skill set, and charting a course to undeniable success. This is the game-changer you've been waiting for.

By Scott Deming
Entrepreneurs

6 Important Factors for Sustaining Entrepreneurship

A entrepreneur needs to be introspective, aware, and possess a devoted sense of rationale–both for short and long-term gains

By Baishali Mukherjee
Devices

Get a New-to-You Laptop Ahead of the Holiday Season With This $300 Refurbished Mac

This refurbished MacBook Air is just $299.97 for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

Don't Miss This Change To Get a MacBook Pro For $235.97 (Reg. $349)

This MacBook Pro is $235.97 (reg. $349) for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store