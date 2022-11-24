Centre Is Working On A Bill To Regulate Digital Media, Says Anurag Thakur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, has said that the Centre is working on a bill to regulate digital media, according to a report by PTI.

"Digital media presents opportunities as well as challenges. To have a fine balance, the government will see what can be done on this. I would say that changes have to be brought into law, and we will bring that to make your work simple and easy. We are working to introduce a bill," said Thakur while addressing an event organised by a Hindi news daily, Mahanagar Times.

The minister added that, there used to be one-way communication of news earlier, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multi-dimensional. Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media.

Mentioning about the registration of newspapers, the minister said that the process of registration of newspapers will be simplified and the central government will soon bring a new law to replace the 1867 Press and Registration of Books Act. Under the new law, it will be possible to complete the registration process, which now takes about four months, in a week through online mode.

The minister also advised that the newspapers should bring the right news before the general public at the right time. He said along with the shortcomings of the government, public welfare schemes and policies of the government should reach the common people. Thakur also urged the media to do its work responsibly and avoid creating an atmosphere of fear and confusion.